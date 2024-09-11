The Project

HBO’s Harry Potter Series Announces Casting Call For Harry, Ron and Hermione

HBO’s new Harry Potter series has announced an open casting call for young actors for the roles of Harry, Ron and Hermione.

To be eligible for the roles, children must be aged between nine and 11 in April 2025, and be residents of the UK or Ireland.

“We are committed to inclusive, diverse casting,” the announcement reads.

“For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated.”

The application requires the actor to submit two self-tapes, including a short poem or story, but “nothing from Harry Potter”.

“Please prepare a short poem or story of your choosing. It can be from your favourite book, a poem that you love, a monologue from a play or something you’ve created yourself. Please, nothing from ‘Harry Potter’. Please use your own accent. 30 seconds maximum!”

The second self-tape requires the actor to submit “a short video telling us a bit about yourself, including your date of birth, height and where you live. In addition, please describe any family member, friend or pet that you are particularly close to. Please use your own accent. One minute maximum.”

The submission deadline is October 31.

The show will film in the UK from 2025 to 2026, but no release date for the HBO series has been announced.

