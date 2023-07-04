Robert De Niro’s Grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Has Died Aged 19

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of actor Robert De Niro, passed away at 19, the family confirmed on Monday.

Leandro’s mother, Drena, the eldest daughter of De Niro’s seven children, announced the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post.

“My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy, my heart, and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you,” Drena wrote.

“I don’t know how to live without you, but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated, and I wish that love alone could have saved you,” she added.

In a statement to Page Six, De Niro said he was feeling “deeply distressed” upon hearing the devastating news.

“I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” the actor said.

The family has not released any details about the cause of death.