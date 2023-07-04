The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Robert De Niro’s Grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Has Died Aged 19

Robert De Niro’s Grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Has Died Aged 19

Actor Robert De Niro has revealed he is “deeply distressed” after learning of the death of his 19-year-old grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of actor Robert De Niro, passed away at 19, the family confirmed on Monday.

Leandro’s mother, Drena, the eldest daughter of De Niro’s seven children, announced the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post.

“My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy, my heart, and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you,” Drena wrote.

“I don’t know how to live without you, but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated, and I wish that love alone could have saved you,” she added.

In a statement to Page Six, De Niro said he was feeling “deeply distressed” upon hearing the devastating news.

“I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” the actor said.

The family has not released any details about the cause of death.

Aussie Households Given Small Relief As RBA Holds Interest Rates At 4.1%
NEXT STORY

Aussie Households Given Small Relief As RBA Holds Interest Rates At 4.1%

Advertisement

Related Articles

Aussie Households Given Small Relief As RBA Holds Interest Rates At 4.1%

Aussie Households Given Small Relief As RBA Holds Interest Rates At 4.1%

Aussie homeowners and borrowers have gotten some much-needed relief after the Reserve Bank held interest rates at 4.1%.
Grandfather Shocked To Find Live Snake Inside Bag Of Broccoli

Grandfather Shocked To Find Live Snake Inside Bag Of Broccoli

We don't want to name and shame the store, but it was Aldi.
Vet Reveals Why Cats Love Cardboard Boxes So Much

Vet Reveals Why Cats Love Cardboard Boxes So Much

Have you ever spent a lot of money on enrichment toys for your feline friends, only for them to be absolutely obsessed with a cardboard box they were delivered in? Turns out there is a reason!
Expert Ranks Milk And Plant-Based Options Based On Nutritional Value

Expert Ranks Milk And Plant-Based Options Based On Nutritional Value

Consumers are spoilt for choice nowadays with the variety of milk and milk alternatives available to them. But it can be overwhelming knowing which is the best option.
Woman "Shoots Her Shot" With Stranger On Plane

Woman "Shoots Her Shot" With Stranger On Plane

A traveller has revealed how she decided to "shoot her shot" on a recent flight, and now we need someone to make this into a movie.