Plane Passengers Horrified After Parents Change Baby’s Nappy At Seat

The traveller took to Reddit’s "r/delta" subreddit to share their experience, writing, “The people in the row in front of me are changing a poopy diaper in their seats... The smell is horrendous. There's no reason not to do this in the bathroom.”

The smell was so overwhelming that the passenger had to move a few rows back to escape it.

A flight attendant noticed the relocation and inquired about the reason.

The passenger explained the situation, and the flight attendant responded quickly.

“She was mortified and thanked me for telling her,” the traveller recounted. The flight attendant approached the nappy-changing father, informed him that what he was doing was unsanitary, and instructed him to use the bathroom instead.

Thankfully, he complied without causing a scene.

The post quickly gained attention, drawing nearly 700 reactions and around 400 comments.

Many Reddit users expressed their disgust at the parents' actions, with one writing, "I'm not even remotely surprised. I saw a mother change her baby on a food court table in a mall once. People/parents with newborns are often entitled, clueless, and disgusting,"

Another commenter emphasised the seriousness of the situation, noting, "This is definitely a biohazard... Glad you let the FA know so they could address it."