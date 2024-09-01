The Project

Daughter Writes Blistering Obituary For Late Mother

An obituary of a woman from the U.S., written by her daughter who claimed she “terrorised” people, has gone viral for its savage honesty.

“Ding dong, the witch is dead,” wrote daughter Christina Novak on the passing of her mother, Florence Harrelson. 

Novak noted in the obituary that her mother had died “on Feb. 22, 2024, without family by her side due to burnt bridges and a wake of destruction left in her path.”

Novak said she hadn’t spoken to her mother in a decade and learned of her passing this month despite her dying in February this year. 

“Florence did not want an obituary or anyone, including family, to know she died,” reads the obituary. 

“That’s because even in death, she wanted those she terrorised to still be living in fear, looking over their shoulders. So, this isn’t so much an obituary but more of a public service announcement.”

Novak told the Bangor Daily News she even considered listing the ways in which her mother wronged her relatives but, in the end, decided against it. 

She added that it was her intention to write a traditional obituary, but she found herself leaning toward a more sarcastic approach. 

Greens Turning Rentals Into Key Election Battleground

A fresh fight has broken out over the nation’s sky-high rents, with the issue shaping up as a key battleground for the next election as the Greens go for the jugular.
Fatman Scoop, the US rapper who topped charts in Europe with Be Faithful in the early 2000s and later lent his distinctive voice and ebullient vibe to hits, has died after collapsing on stage at a show in Connecticut.
There are growing calls in Sweden to ban fathers from walking their daughters down the aisle as the Swedish church moves to distance itself from the “Hollywood tradition.”
Passengers on board a Delta flight were horrified when they realised a couple was changing their baby’s dirty nappy in their seats and not in the bathroom.
The stars of One Tree Hill are reuniting for a Netflix sequel series, but some fans are worried that the absence of two key characters could mean the worst for two of the favourite married couples on the show.