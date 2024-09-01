Daughter Writes Blistering Obituary For Late Mother

“Ding dong, the witch is dead,” wrote daughter Christina Novak on the passing of her mother, Florence Harrelson.

Novak noted in the obituary that her mother had died “on Feb. 22, 2024, without family by her side due to burnt bridges and a wake of destruction left in her path.”

Novak said she hadn’t spoken to her mother in a decade and learned of her passing this month despite her dying in February this year.

“Florence did not want an obituary or anyone, including family, to know she died,” reads the obituary.

“That’s because even in death, she wanted those she terrorised to still be living in fear, looking over their shoulders. So, this isn’t so much an obituary but more of a public service announcement.”

Novak told the Bangor Daily News she even considered listing the ways in which her mother wronged her relatives but, in the end, decided against it.

She added that it was her intention to write a traditional obituary, but she found herself leaning toward a more sarcastic approach.