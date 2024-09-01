The Project

Fans Fear For Fave Couples In One Tree Hill Reboot

The stars of One Tree Hill are reuniting for a Netflix sequel series, but some fans are worried that the absence of two key characters could mean the worst for two of the favourite married couples on the show.

Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton are reprising their roles as Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer in a reboot TV series. 

The pair will be joining former co-star Danneel Ackles, who played Shannon McBain, as executive producers.

However, fans are worried that with Chad Michael Murray (Lucas Scott) and Austin Nichols (Julian Baker) possibly not returning for the reboot, it means their beloved ‘Leyton’ and ‘Brulian’ relationships are doomed. 

The series ended with Lucas Scott married to Peyton Sawyer, and Julian Baker married to Brooke Davis, hence the ship names, ‘Leyton’ and ‘Brulian.’

The original series ran for nine seasons, set in the fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina, and followed the rivalry between half-brothers Lucas and Nathan. 

Recently, the cast reunited to celebrate more than a decade off the air. 

Taking to Instagram, Bush shared photos of the cast’s get-together in Wilmington, NC, where the series was shot in the early 2000s. 

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush)

“Honestly? Obsessed with us,” Bush wrote in the caption. 

Nichols also shared some snaps from the reunion. 

"Got to hang out with some great humans this weekend," he wrote in the caption. "Old friends. Old stories. Lots of laughs. And made a bunch of new friends. Thank you to everyone who made this happen!"

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Austin Nichols (@austinnichols)

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

