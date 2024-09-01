The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Calls To Ban Fathers Walking Brides Down The Aisle In Sweden

Calls To Ban Fathers Walking Brides Down The Aisle In Sweden

There are growing calls in Sweden to ban fathers from walking their daughters down the aisle as the Swedish church moves to distance itself from the “Hollywood tradition.”

In the Church of Sweden, which is Lutheran, it is typical for the bride and groom to walk down the aisle together, as opposed to the bride being walked down by her father. 

However, more Swedish women have been opting for their fathers to walk them down the aisle. 

It is thought that social media, global television and Hollywood films have prompted more Swedish women to be given away by their fathers. 

Even Sweden’s crown princess Victoria had her father, King Carl Gustaf, partly walk her down the aisle.

The calls for a ban erupted after a motion was submitted to the Swedish church to ban the practice of fathers handing over their daughters. 

Pastor Sara Waldenfors, along with Jesper Eneroth, put forward the ban. 

“The relatively new trend that the father walks the bride down the aisle and passes her over to her new husband is not in our church tradition,” Waldenfors told the Observer. 

“Even though the scene feels nice for future bridal couples, we can’t disregard what it symbolises: a father handing over a minor virgin to her new guardian.”

“It has been a struggle to make it totally natural that women can be ordained to be priests. It has been a struggle for same-sex couples to be able to get married in the Swedish church. 

“Shall we then amend a tradition in the church that isn’t ours and does not represent something that we can abide by?”

Greens Turning Rentals Into Key Election Battleground
NEXT STORY

Greens Turning Rentals Into Key Election Battleground

Advertisement

Related Articles

Greens Turning Rentals Into Key Election Battleground

Greens Turning Rentals Into Key Election Battleground

A fresh fight has broken out over the nation’s sky-high rents, with the issue shaping up as a key battleground for the next election as the Greens go for the jugular.
Rapper Fatman Scoop Dies Aged 53

Rapper Fatman Scoop Dies Aged 53

Fatman Scoop, the US rapper who topped charts in Europe with Be Faithful in the early 2000s and later lent his distinctive voice and ebullient vibe to hits, has died after collapsing on stage at a show in Connecticut.
Plane Passengers Horrified After Parents Change Baby’s Nappy At Seat

Plane Passengers Horrified After Parents Change Baby’s Nappy At Seat

Passengers on board a Delta flight were horrified when they realised a couple was changing their baby’s dirty nappy in their seats and not in the bathroom.
Daughter Writes Blistering Obituary For Late Mother

Daughter Writes Blistering Obituary For Late Mother

An obituary of a woman from the U.S., written by her daughter who claimed she “terrorised” people, has gone viral for its savage honesty.
Fans Fear For Fave Couples In One Tree Hill Reboot

Fans Fear For Fave Couples In One Tree Hill Reboot

The stars of One Tree Hill are reuniting for a Netflix sequel series, but some fans are worried that the absence of two key characters could mean the worst for two of the favourite married couples on the show.