Greens Turning Rentals Into Key Election Battleground

Holiday rental giant Airbnb is firmly in the crossfire.

The Federal Greens are taking inspiration from their Victorian counterparts, who, this week, successfully secured new reforms, granting councils the power to ban Airbnb-style lets in their area.

The promised holiday home takedown is part of a broader attack on the federal government renter rights for renters on the Greens' list of demands if it wins the balance of power next election.

One-third of Australians rent. In a recent YouGov poll, Aussies ranked housing affordability as the country’s number one issue going into the next federal election.

The government is feeling the heat, announcing it would increase rent assistance by 10 per cent, with those renters set to get an average $20 boost per fortnight.

So, as the Greens look to poach Labor voters in inner-city seats, could renters help decide the next election?