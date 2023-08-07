Bear Escapes From Iraqi Plane At Dubai Airport

The Prime Minister of Iraq has ordered an investigation into how a bear escaped from its crate aboard an Iraqi plane due to depart from Dubai.

As expected, the delay left passengers disgruntled and concerned causing a stir on social media.

Iraqi Airways said that they shouldn’t be blamed for the bear’s escape and that the aircraft’s crew worked with authorities and specialists in the UAE to sedate the animal and remove it from the plane.

The bear was transported to Baghdad, where keeping predatory animals as pets has become popular among the city’s wealthiest citizens.

Authorities in Iraq have struggled to enforce legal provisions that protect wild animals.

Baghdad’s police have a history of calling on citizens to help by reporting sightings.

They are worried about having dangerous animals on the city’s streets or having these ending up as exotic meals in restaurants.

Iraqi Airlines has declined to say who owns the animal.

The world’s busiest airport for international travel, Dubai International Airport, declined to comment.