The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Bear Escapes From Iraqi Plane At Dubai Airport

Bear Escapes From Iraqi Plane At Dubai Airport

A flight headed for Baghdad was delayed after a bear managed to escape its crate in the cargo hold of the plane.

The Prime Minister of Iraq has ordered an investigation into how a bear escaped from its crate aboard an Iraqi plane due to depart from Dubai. 

As expected, the delay left passengers disgruntled and concerned causing a stir on social media.

Iraqi Airways said that they shouldn’t be blamed for the bear’s escape and that the aircraft’s crew worked with authorities and specialists in the UAE to sedate the animal and remove it from the plane.

The bear was transported to Baghdad, where keeping predatory animals as pets has become popular among the city’s wealthiest citizens.

Authorities in Iraq have struggled to enforce legal provisions that protect wild animals.

Baghdad’s police have a history of calling on citizens to help by reporting sightings.

They are worried about having dangerous animals on the city’s streets or having these ending up as exotic meals in restaurants.

Iraqi Airlines has declined to say who owns the animal.

The world’s busiest airport for international travel, Dubai International Airport, declined to comment.

Monster Hunters Urged To Participate In The Biggest Search For Nessie In Over 50 Years
NEXT STORY

Monster Hunters Urged To Participate In The Biggest Search For Nessie In Over 50 Years

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Monster Hunters Urged To Participate In The Biggest Search For Nessie In Over 50 Years

    Monster Hunters Urged To Participate In The Biggest Search For Nessie In Over 50 Years

    Despite the fact that it’s 2023 and every picture of the Loch Ness monster looks like it was taken with the first ever camera, experts are keen to take to the waters to try and catch a glimpse of the elusive beast.
    Zoom Asks Employees To Return To Office

    Zoom Asks Employees To Return To Office

    In a move that feels like Uber drivers telling people to catch a bus, communications giant Zoom has said all employees within a 50-mile radius of their offices will be required to come to work for at least two days a week.
    Mum Left Fuming After Husband Sleeps Through Daughter’s First Birthday Party

    Mum Left Fuming After Husband Sleeps Through Daughter’s First Birthday Party

    A mother has been left outraged after her husband slept through a whole day of celebrations for their daughter’s first birthday.
    Suspected Burglar Delays Bike Theft To Spend Time Petting Golden Retriever

    Suspected Burglar Delays Bike Theft To Spend Time Petting Golden Retriever

    Footage released by the San Diego Police Department shows the man begin to leave the property, but return once approached by the extremely friendly pup.
    NSW Government Considering Controversial Aerial Cull Of Brumbies In Kosciuszko National Park

    NSW Government Considering Controversial Aerial Cull Of Brumbies In Kosciuszko National Park

    The New South Wales government is considering changing the rules to allow the aerial culling of brumbies in Kosciuszko National Park, as the growing population is destroying the alpine region.