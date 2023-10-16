All The Clues From Episode 6 Of The Masked Singer Australia 2023

This week we were introduced to Burger Gal, a delicious addition to our gang of masks, and she served up the panel a whopper of a performance.

And sadly Chrissie’s love affair with Tiny came to an end as our marvellous monster was the mask to take it off and reveal the celebrity hiding inside. Did our panel finally break their losing streak and get it right? And did you have any idea who was behind the mask?

Here are all the clues for The Masked Singer Australia episode 6:

BURGER GAL

The newest mask on the menu, Burger Gal was introduced with some very curious clues. When speaking about her bottle-worthy aroma, Burger Gal was handed a cowboy hat and was spotted next to a trophy while talking about her victories. While talking about her grandfather and nephew, the Brooklyn Bridge popped up in a speech bubble. We’ve got no idea, what any of that means, do you?

CLUES: Everybody loves a burger. Tasty, with an aroma you could bottle! And when it comes to fast foods, you know I’m the victorious one. I’m so proud to be a burger and I’ve witnessed some amazing things. Of course, my mother was very driven. You would know Dad if you kept up with my life or reality shows.

Or you can ask my grandfather or nephew. For them, the burger is the royalty of food and they both have principles. Now I hear some people play with their food, but I’m nobody's toy. Well, except for that one time ha ha ha. So how do you like your burger? With a hot potato? Or like me, with ten ingredients!

SONG: Call Me Maybe - Carly Rae Jepsen

GUESSES: Bo Derek, Paris Hilton, Jojo Siwa, Kyle Richards

SNOW FOX

Belting the absolute house down, Snow Fox was not letting the competition freeze her out! This week a lot of her clues seemed to be about faith, with both a devil and a crucifix being featured in her clues, and we also saw a newspaper with the headline “Snow Fox Super Fight!” while she spoke about trolls.

CLUES: Last time around I froze out the competition and left the panel lost in the woods. This Fox is going to blow your socks off.

I’m Snow Fox, so I guess I’m a predator, but there’s no way you’ll find me dancing with the devil. I’m not that naughty. Making a living as a Snow Fox can be dangerous. Trolls always looking to shut me down. Don’t worry what other people say, it’s just jealousy. You know, even the greatest moments don’t come easily. The hunt can be difficult and the winters long so, for me, it’s important to have faith in what you do!

SONG: Alone - Heart

GUESSES: Anna Kendrick, Demi Lovato, Tina Arena, Jenny Berggren

TINY

The next celeb to be revealed, Tiny will certainly be missed, but did you crack the clues and figure out who he was before he took his mask off? During this week’s clues, Tiny once again made reference to big waves and surfing and was seen holding a shovel while he talked about searching for gold. We also saw what looked like ball pit balls, and a street sign that went from a straight arrow to one with several curves.

CLUES: Last time I held the panel in the palm of my giant hand, and judging by their guesses I left them monstrously mystified.

I know I get a bit prickly but that’s because of unrealised dreams. But this will be my year! You know, I’m not the type to get bored. I’ve always been on the move! But the road is never straight in a monster’s life. You never know where it will take you! You’re probably not surprised that I grew up quickly. Having wet feet will do that to a monster. But right now, I’m searching for gold… or maybe some quicksilver? Yeah!

SONG: Wrapped Around Your Finger - Post Malone

GUESSES: Billy Ocean, One of the Teskey Brothers, Post Malone, Pete Murray

BOUNCER

This week, Bouncer was seen playing a spot of lawn bowls and briefly turned into a CGI kangaroo while he spoke about being cartoonish. The heavens also opened and we heard an angelic chorus as Bouncer was bathed in light when he spoke about having “the big guy” on his side. Have you got any ideas?

CLUES: In my last performance my song was just like me: a loved Australian classic and it kept the panel jumping from one conclusion to another. Now watch me give this competition a real kick!

You’ll have to forgive my attitude but I’ve really owned this game, it’s a gift! It requires patience but I’ve got plenty of that. Now don’t you go tripping and say I’m cartoonish, that’s all in the past. I’m as big and real as life, so bad as you think you are I’ve got the big guy on my side. You know, what I do is my everything. It’s not like I could be a hairdresser or something. Ridiculous!

SONG: If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes

GUESSES: Peter Andre, Joey Fatone, Nick Jonas, Anthony Callea

