Brooke Blurton Announced As The New Bachelorette

Hoping it's third time lucky in love, Brooke Blurton will grace our screens as Australia’s next Bachelorette.

The 26-year-old proud Noongar-Yamatji woman is no stranger to putting her heart on the line and giving it all when it comes to love.

Passionate about her past, heritage and connection to the land, Brooke, who hails from Western Australia and is a youth worker, identifies as bisexual and is ready to find her happily ever after.

Brooke said: “I am so ready for this. I’ve done it twice before and now, having the opportunity to choose my person and who I want in my life, is a truly unique and special experience. My perfect person is someone that loves me for me. I hope they offer shared values and compassion for others. All the dreamy things! I’m so excited and hope that I finally find that person I’ve been waiting for.”

The Bachelorette Australia host, Osher Günsberg, said: “We are a nation of people from so many different backgrounds, so many different cultures and so many different experiences, yet we all have one thing in common – we all want to be loved in a way that is meaningful to us. I can’t wait to get started on helping our Bachelorette Brooke find that kind of love.”

