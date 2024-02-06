Scottish Cup

Scottish Cup: Fifth Round Preview

Find out more about all the action coming up in the Scottish Cup fifth round live and free on 10 Play

The Scottish Cup is back this weekend as we look forward to the fifth round.

We begin the action on Sunday morning (AEDT) at Ibrox as Rangers host Ayr United.

Rangers dispatched of Dumbarton 4-1 in their fourth round encounter and are currently on a four match winning streak across all competitions.

Dumbarton vs Rangers: Full Match Replay

Their opponents were comfortable winner of Kelty Hearts in the previous round but will enter this clash on the back of a defeat to Scottish Championship leaders, Dundee United.

Keanu Baccus will be back with St. Mirren as they host Celtic at 0100 AEDT on Monday morning (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Next up, we will be heading to St. Mirren where we will see some familiar faces with Keanu Baccus set to return to action following his time with the Socceroos at the Asian Cup.

Unfortunately, Ryan Strain is unlikely to feature with the Socceroos defender recovering from a thigh injury.

Baccus' St Mirren will face off against heavyweights Celtic who are undefeated against their hosts in their last six meetings.

Brendan Rodgers' side dispatched of Buckie Thistle 5-0 in their Cup clash last round while St. Mirren saw off Queen of South 1-0.

Celtic vs Buckie Thistle: Full Match Replay

The third pre-selected fixture to coming up on 10 Play will see Airdrieonians take on Calem Nieuwenhof's Hearts on Monday morning (AEDT).

Calem Nieuwenhof will be starring for Hearts as they meet Airdrieonians at 0400 AEDT on Monday (Photo by Roddy Scott/SNS Group via Getty Images)

The home side pulled off an upset in their fourth round clash as they overcame St Johnstone by the odd goal meanwhile Hearts took care of Spartans FC.

The Spartans vs Hearts: Full Match Replay

To find out more about the Scottish Cup on 10 Play, check out the links below:

Guide to the Scottish Cup on 10 Play

How to Watch the Scottish Cup

Scottish Cup Fixtures

