Scottish Cup: Semi Finals Preview

The Scottish Cup is back this weekend as we look forward to the semi finals. Watch all the encounters live on Paramount+ with full match replays available on 10 Play in the following 24 hours.

We begin the action on Saturday night (AEST) as Aberdeen host Celtic at 2130.

Aberdeen have been in fine form of late and enter this fixture on a four match unbeaten run which has included two wins on the bounce.

However, goals have been hard to come by and they have not scored in their previous two matches.

Aside from a draw in the Old Firm Derby, Celtic have been as consistent as ever and will travel to Hampden Park as heavy favourites.

Relive all the action from Aberdeen's Quarter Final clash

Catch up with all the action from Celtic's Quarter Final clash

The second semi final encounter will take centre stage at Hampden Park on Monday morning at 12am AEST as our Aussie contingent at Hearts meet Rangers.

It has been a season to remember for Hearts with the Edinburgh based club sitting in third on the league table with a number of Aussies starring week in, week out for Steven Naismith's side.

Socceroos stars Kye Rowles and Nathaniel Atkinson have been integral to their efforts in the defensive third while Calem Nieuwenhof and Cam Devlin have kept things in check across the middle of the pitch.

Their semi final opponents have been on a relatively rocky run recently and are without a win in three matches, so if there is anytime for Hearts to strike, it would have to be this weekend.

