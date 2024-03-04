Scottish Cup: Quarter Finals Preview

The Scottish Cup is back this weekend as we look forward to the quarter finals. Watch all the encounters live on Paramount+ with full match replays available on 10 Play in the following 24 hours.

We begin the action on Saturday night (AEDT) as Aberdeen host Kilmarnock at 2315.

Neil Warnock's Aberdeen have been in dismal league form with their last victory arriving at the beginning of January.

Scottish Cup: Fifth Round Review

However, Warnock's first win in charge came in their fifth round Cup fixture when they overcame Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic 2-0.

They will be hoping for a similar result this time around against Kilmarnock, who saw off Cove Rangers by the same scoreline in their fifth round clash.

Next up, we will be heading to Parkhead with Celtic set to do battle with Livingston at 0130 AEDT on Monday morning.

Celtic fell to just their third defeat of the league season last time out at Hearts which could swing this tie in favour of their visitors who will be looking to add to their misfortunes.

Young Australian striker Tete Yengi has been banging in the goals for Livingston of late and will be one to watch as he looks to get on the scoresheet at Celtic.

The third and final pre-selected quarter final coming up on Paramount+ will see Martin Boyle's Hibernian host Rangers at 0430 AEDT on Monday.

There will be a number of familiar faces lining up at Easter Road on Monday morning with Boyle, Lewis Miller as well as Nectar Triantis all set to feature for Nick Montgomery' side.

Hibs path to the quarter finals has been straightforward as they beat Forfar Athletic in the fourth round before dispatching of Inverness CT in the fifth round with Boyle getting on the scoresheet on that occasion.

To find out more about the Scottish Cup, check out the links below:

Guide to the Scottish Cup on 10 Play

How to Watch the Scottish Cup

Scottish Cup Fixtures

Watch the Scottish Cup live and exclusive on Paramount+