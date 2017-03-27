Meet Erinsborough's Newest Family

One of Neighbours most popular dynasties, the Rebecchi’s is expanding with the arrival of five additional family members joining the hit series’ next month - the largest influx of new and returning characters to Ramsay Street at one time in a number of years.

Nicholas Coghlan (Nowhere Boys, House Husbands) reprises the character Shane Rebecchi, the older brother of long-time favourite Toadie. He is joined by his wife Dipi played by Sharon Johal (Winners & Losers). In their first television roles, newcomers Olivia Junkeer and Vani Dhir play daughters Yashvi and Kirsha respectively. Drama graduate Scarlet Vas has been cast as Dipi’s spirited younger sister Mishti Sharma who also makes the move to the big smoke from country Victoria.

The Rebecchi’s have been integral to Neighbours for more than two decades. Led by iconic characters Angie and ‘Big Kev’, the larger than life family that included their three sons, have been involved in some of the most memorable moments in the show’s history.

Eldest son Shane, originally played by Greg O’Meara, had his first stint on Ramsay Street in 1995 which resulted in a trip to prison, then a prison break. Around the same time, middle son Stonie’s had an affair with vixen Annalise Hartman (Kimberley Davies) that sent shockwaves through Erinsborough. Nothing brought the family closer together than when youngest boy Toadie drove his new bride off a cliff on their wedding day and the repercussions are being felt today.

“Shane Rebecchi is one of the great untapped characters from Neighbours history. I’m delighted to welcome him back to Ramsay Street along with his beautiful wife, two children and sister-in-law, it’s a great new chapter of the Rebecchi family," said Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ Executive Producer.

Shane returns to his old stomping ground with his sister-in-law Mishti in tow. Why they have arrived together? Where is his wife Dipi? What are they hiding? are questions viewers will be digging for answers over the next few months.

The Rebecchi’s take up residency on Ramsay Street from April 17.