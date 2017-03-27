Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

Meet Erinsborough's Newest Family

Meet Erinsborough's Newest Family

Meet Erinsborough's newest family - the Rebecchis!

One of Neighbours most popular dynasties, the Rebecchi’s is expanding with the arrival of five additional family members joining the hit series’ next month -  the largest influx of new and returning characters to Ramsay Street at one time in a number of years.

Nicholas Coghlan (Nowhere Boys, House Husbands) reprises the character Shane Rebecchi, the older brother of long-time favourite Toadie. He is joined by his wife Dipi played by Sharon Johal (Winners & Losers).  In their first television roles, newcomers Olivia Junkeer and Vani Dhir play daughters Yashvi and Kirsha respectively. Drama graduate Scarlet Vas has been cast as Dipi’s spirited younger sister Mishti Sharma who also makes the move to the big smoke from country Victoria.

The Rebecchi’s have been integral to Neighbours for more than two decades. Led by iconic characters Angie and ‘Big Kev’, the larger than life family that included their three sons, have been involved in some of the most memorable moments in the show’s history.

Eldest son Shane, originally played by Greg O’Meara, had his first stint on Ramsay Street in 1995 which resulted in a trip to prison, then a prison break. Around the same time, middle son Stonie’s had an affair with vixen Annalise Hartman (Kimberley Davies) that sent shockwaves through Erinsborough. Nothing brought the family closer together than when youngest boy Toadie drove his new bride off a cliff on their wedding day and the repercussions are being felt today.

“Shane Rebecchi is one of the great untapped characters from Neighbours history.  I’m delighted to welcome him back to Ramsay Street along with his beautiful wife, two children and sister-in-law, it’s a great new chapter of the Rebecchi family," said Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ Executive Producer.

Shane returns to his old stomping ground with his sister-in-law Mishti in tow. Why they have arrived together?  Where is his wife Dipi? What are they hiding?  are questions viewers will be digging for answers over the next few months.

The Rebecchi’s take up residency on Ramsay Street from April 17.

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.