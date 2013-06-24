Josef Brown branches out into politics

Neighbours' hot cop Josef Brown is branching out into politics in the name of animal protection. The hunky actor who plays Matt Turner debuted on Ramsay Street in February, has been a vegetarian for the past 22–years for health and ethical reason, and is joining other celebrities to promote the Animal Justice Party which will be on the ballot at the Australian election later this year.

Anything that provides a voice for animals and makes people think about their choices is a really positive thing,” said Brown who has also been a supporter of PETA (People for the ethical treatment of animals) for many years.