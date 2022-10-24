The Lexus Melbourne Cup Trophy is handcrafted from 44 pieces of 18 carat gold and is valued at $275,000 and made by Gold & Silversmiths: ABC Bullion in conjunction with W.J Sanders Jewellers.

The current three handled ‘Loving Cup’ design is reflective of the fuller style of those presented in the 1920s. A slimmer version was presented from 1931 up until 2010 when the Victoria Racing Club reverted to the original style to mark the 150th running of the Melbourne Cup.

This Cup forms part of a suite of trophies including the 2/3 height versions of trophies for the trainer and jockey and half sized versions for the breeder and strapper.

Adding to this suite of trophies, The Harry White Whip trophy, a gold embellished presentation whip named in honour of the four-time Melbourne Cup winning jockey, presented to the winning rider of the Melbourne Cup.

A look back at the trophies of the past

Source: Victoria Racing Club