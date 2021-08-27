Metalhead Andrew Is Not Light On Ideas

With his welding torch alight and angle grinder in hand, Andrew is ready to make magic with metal on 10’s crafty new series, Making It Australia.

A salt of the earth type from country NSW, Andrew got into crafting 14 years ago, after his wife suggested he “go up to the shed and do something creative”.

Specialising in scrap metal sculptures and citing his creativity as the greatest thing he’s ever discovered, Andrew brings a unique skillset, and a lot of good yarns to the Making It Australia barn.

