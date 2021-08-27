Making It Australia

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesThe MakersMake It At Home
Back

Metalhead Andrew Is Not Light On Ideas

Metalhead Andrew Is Not Light On Ideas

Making It Australia. Premieres Wednesday, 15 September At 7.30pm On 10 And 10 Play on demand

With his welding torch alight and angle grinder in hand, Andrew is ready to make magic with metal on 10’s crafty new series, Making It Australia.

A salt of the earth type from country NSW, Andrew got into crafting 14 years ago, after his wife suggested he “go up to the shed and do something creative”.

Specialising in scrap metal sculptures and citing his creativity as the greatest thing he’s ever discovered, Andrew brings a unique skillset, and a lot of good yarns to the Making It Australia barn.

To meet Andrew, click below.

Making It Australia is coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play On Demand.

Making It Australia 2021: George Buchanan Crowned Master Maker In Grand Finale
NEXT STORY

Making It Australia 2021: George Buchanan Crowned Master Maker In Grand Finale

Advertisement

Related Articles

Making It Australia 2021: George Buchanan Crowned Master Maker In Grand Finale

Making It Australia 2021: George Buchanan Crowned Master Maker In Grand Finale

On Saturday night, the winner of Making It Australia was crowned with the final patch.
‘I Feel Like I Won Already’: How Making It Australia Gave Rehana Badat The Push She Needed To Chase Her Dreams

‘I Feel Like I Won Already’: How Making It Australia Gave Rehana Badat The Push She Needed To Chase Her Dreams

Just days away from the grand finale, sadly it was Rehana’s turn to leave the Making It Barn, but the Maker couldn’t be more thrilled with her time on the show.
‘It Was Pretty Unreal’: Will Thomson Reflects On His Time On Making It Australia

‘It Was Pretty Unreal’: Will Thomson Reflects On His Time On Making It Australia

The woodworking wizard was the latest Maker to be eliminated from the Making It barn.
Andrew Whitehead Tearfully Leaves Making It Australia Due To Illness

Andrew Whitehead Tearfully Leaves Making It Australia Due To Illness

In a shock to the competition, metalworker Andrew made the difficult decision to leave the Making It barn.
‘It Was Unpredictable’: Denise Pepper Reflects On Her Time In The Making It Barn

‘It Was Unpredictable’: Denise Pepper Reflects On Her Time In The Making It Barn

On Saturday night, Denise was the latest Maker to be eliminated from the competition.