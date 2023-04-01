I'm A Celebrity 2023: Dicko, Debra Lawrance And Dom From MAFS Head To The Jungle

With the premiere of Season 9 of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! just hours away, three more celebs have been revealed.

Before they surrendered their champagne, cellphones and all the creature comforts they're used to, Dicko, Dom and Debra spoke to 10 Play separately about what to expect.

No stranger to reality TV, Ian 'Dicko' Dickson was the original bad boy judge on Australian Idol back in 2003 and has since hosted and competed on a series of reality shows including Dancing with the Stars and a winning turn on Celebrity Apprentice.

Now, returning to his roots in the record industry, Dicko is taking time out of mentoring young artists and producing live festivals to head into the jungle for a few weeks.

"I'm absolutely certain there will be [nervous anticipation] when I reach South Africa and it dawns on me what's ahead of me but, right now, I'm just in a whirlwind of trying to get stuff done with all the artist I manage and all the projects I'm working on, the people I'm working with," Ian 'Dicko' Dickson said.

"I'm trying to get everything done without letting on that I'm going to disappear for a month in the jungle, which is unbelievably hard, weaving this web of lies I'm having to do," he continued.

Famous for his blunt approach to everything, when asked what appealed to him about heading into the jungle, Dicko didn't mince his words.

"The money," he said, laughing.

"To be honest, I've been asked every year for nine years to do this, and I've always said no. I ran out of reasons to say no.

"For me, there are only two reasons to do a show like this. One is if you’re chasing profile, and I stopped doing that 10 years ago. But… my love of a good paycheck has never receded so I still like money and getting paid," he continued.

Admittedly already anxious about the creepy crawlies and roughing it out in the jungle, Dicko said he's also equally worried about what camp life will be like with a handful of big personalities all living on top of each other.

"I live down a country lane on acreage. If my wife and I get pissed off with each other we just disappear to different ends of the property and I might not see her for a couple of days," he joked. "This is going to be a rude awakening for me to have some fish-lipped influencer talking sh*t at close contact for three days straight."

Domenica Calarco, who shot to stardom after appearing in the 2022 season of Married at First Sight, told 10 Play she was excited to be "Stepping way out of my comfort zone, [and] challenging myself more than ever before".

"Also, being the first season back in Africa, I just couldn't say no!" Dom added.

With her podcast reaching over one million downloads in the first year it was released and working on her upcoming book, Dom said her time on MAFS may have unintentionally prepared her for the jungle.

"I dealt with a lot of snakes on MAFS, but something tells me Chris and Julia are going to throw way more my way!"

Hoping audiences will see a more "vulnerable and caring side" to Dom, the former bride is just crossing her fingers that she won't be running into anyone she "ever had beef with".

AACTA and Logie Award-winning actor Debra Lawrance is an icon of Aussie TV having starred in shows like The Fast Lane, Home and Away and Please Like Me.

"Being 66 might help me with whatever Julia and Chris throw at me," Debra told 10 Play.

"My career has taught me to ride side-saddle, be dead in a muddy creek and do eight shows a week for long stretches (among a multitude of other valuable things); but not so sure if it has prepared me for this!"

While Debra loves being outside and lives in the bush, she said she's "more curious than anxious" about what it's going to be like roughing it in the jungle alongside her celebrity campmates.

"I'm good at compartmentalizing so I've put thoughts about my beautiful family in a box in my head for the duration," she added.

Meanwhile, Dicko said his lack of social media might have him at a disadvantage. "I'm fairly certain I can't win this... plus I haven't been on TV for such a long time, I don't think people really know who I am and probably care even less. I might not have any good TV left in me," he said, laughing.

And while he grapples with the looming eating challenges, the creepy crawlies and the influencers that could be his new bunkmates, it's the lack of herbs and spices Dicko is really stressed about.

"From what I’ve seen before, there’s not really herbs and spices and salt and that sort of stuff... I’m big on my condiments. I love cooking, I cook every single meal that I provide for me and my wife. I love it, it’s my happy place.

"But I think having to cook pretty basic food in a rudimentary fashion, without any extra flavour, is going to be really hard. Not even the eating, just the preparing. I think that’s going to drive me mad.

"I’ve already put a balloon full of Maldon sea salt up my arse a couple of weeks ago. Hopefully, it doesn’t burst."

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! premieres Sunday, 2 April at 7.30 on 10 And 10 Play