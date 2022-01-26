I’m A Celebrity 2022: Cal Wilson Ejected From The Jungle Just Days Before Grand Finale

In yet another extremely close and tense elimination, Cal was just one guess away from returning to camp as she, David and Emily faced off in a critter counting challenge that saw them attempt to guess how many cane toads were in a box.

With Cal guessing 12 and David guessing 13, both were slightly off the correct number of 26, but David just inched Cal out of the jungle, sending her flying into a swamp and out of the jungle.

Despite her time in the jungle coming to an end, speaking to Dr Chris and Lady Julia afterwards, Cal said, “I feel like you guys don’t realise what a present you’ve given me.”

Admitting that initially Cal just wanted to stay for as long as she had to, she ultimately reached a point where she was desperate to stay in the camp.

“I surprised myself at how okay with everything I was. I’m so grateful,” Cal added.

During her time in camp, regardless of what trials Chris and Julia threw at her, Cal never stopped cracking jokes, even when chewing down some of the most nauseating nibbles.

Cal also launched and co-hosted the so-called Aussie jungle’s latest and greatest hit podcast, Highlights Happiness and Ham alongside Dylan Lewis. The pair were a dream dynamic as they brought celebrities under the spotlight to learn more about their greatest achievements, happiest moments and, of course, favourite ham-centric anecdotes.

But Cal’s time in camp was also in honour of a cause very close to her heart, as she explained her chosen charity of Bowel Cancer Australia.

After her mum was diagnosed with advanced bowel cancer about a year ago, due to border restrictions Cal was unable to get home to New Zealand to support her mum through such a difficult time.

“My mum’s had surgery and she’s doing really well, she’s amazing… she’s the kindest, warmest, loveliest person in the world, so she’s doing well,” Cal said.

Fighting back tears Cal added, “And I have another friend and I don’t know how he’s doing, and I don’t know whether he’s left us or not yet, all I could do for him was try and get people to think about bowel cancer and have checks.

“Bowel Cancer Australia does a whole lot of stuff, it supports people who have bowl cancer, it’s research, it’s early detection, it’s support, it’s everything.”

If you’d like to learn more about Bowel Cancer Australia, or any of the charities the celebrities are supporting, click here.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on Network 10 and on demand on 10 play