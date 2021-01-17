I’m A Celebrity 2021: Camp Rocked With First Shock Elimination

While the celebrities thought they were being treated to a nightclub in the so-called Aussie jungle, what actually awaited them was the first, heartbreaking elimination.

Things are being done a little bit differently this year, and rather than the public voting to save their fave, the celebs instead would all compete in a task — the three who were furthest away from the goal of the task would then go head-to-head in a final challenge, resulting in one of them being quite literally ejected from the jungle.

Because she’s barely had time to unpack her bags, the camp’s newest arrival, Alli Simpson was exempt from this elimination. The rest of the celebs, however, were not.

For the first round, one-by-one the celebs had to get on a giant wheel and simply walk 200 meters. While it seems simple enough, with no way of knowing how far they had walked, it was up to the celebs to make the best educated guess as to how long they wanted to walk.

Sadly, Travis Varcoe, Jack Vidgen, and Ash Williams were the three celebs forced to compete in the face-off, with the rest of the celebs safe and returning to camp.

In round two, the remaining celebs had to put their hands into a box without knowing what was inside, and guess how many critters were in there. And it all came down to two rats, but sadly it was Jack Vidgen whose ejection seat flung him into a frog-infested pond, ending his time in the jungle.

It was a bittersweet moment for the camp, seeing Travis and Ash return and knowing Jack wouldn’t be blessing them with any more tunes from his bunk.

During his time in the jungle, Jack proved himself to be quite the challenge contender, taking on an eating trial where he chugged one of the worst looking milkshakes we’ve ever seen. He also never gave up, even when he was frozen to the bone in the chilling challenge that saw him plunge into freezing waters.

But it was the moments in camp that truly made Jack one of our faves in the jungle. His strong bonds with everyone in the camp, and unlikely friendship with Dipper, showed Australia a different side to the soulful singer we first met when he was just 14-years-old on Australia’s Got Talent.

Jack’s time in the jungle was in support of the Trish MS Research Foundation, an organisation that has been working to find a cure or prevention strategies for multiple sclerosis.

Speaking to Chris and Julia after his ejection from the so-called Aussie jungle, Jack explained why the foundation was important to him,

“My dad has multiple sclerosis and he’s had that since I was about seven-years-old. It’s really affected his life, it’s affected my life,” Jack said.

You can find out more about the Trish MS Research Foundation here.

