Preview: Emirates FA Cup Final

One of the biggest events on the global football calendar is coming up this weekend as Manchester City meet Manchester United for the first time ever in the Emirates FA Cup Final.

So, what is on the line come Saturday night?

The major talking point coming into this Final is whether City can claim the holy treble this season?

They can add the second major trophy to their cabinet this weekend after having already won the Premier League while they are one win away from claiming the UEFA Champions League and completing the historic treble.

Man City: Path to the Final

Pep Guardiola's side have steamrolled through almost every opposition they have faced across all competitions this season. It has been no different in the Emirates FA Cup as they began their campaign back in January against Chelsea.

A no nonsense 4-0 victory saw them further compound more misery on the Blues before a Nathan Ake goal saw them overcome high-flying Arsenal in the fourth round.

Guardiola's men followed that up with a routine 3-0 win away at Bristol City before knocking six past Burnley in the quarter finals.

They faced another in form Championship side in the semi finals, but it was business as usual for the men from Manchester as they saw off Sheffield United 3-0 to book their place in the showcase event.

Manchester United: Path to the Final

Like their crosstown rivals, Manchester United will be seeking their second piece of silverware in the upcoming FA Cup Final.

Erik ten Hag's first season in English football has seen his side take out the EFL Cup after they knocked off Newcastle United in the final back in February while they secured a top four finish in the EPL and will be back in the UEFA Champions League next season.

The Red Devils' FA Cup run has been relatively smooth sailing. It began with 3-1 wins over Everton, Reading and West Ham respectively before they met Fulham in the quarter finals.

A late second half turn around saw them put three past the Cottagers in a match that was marred with the Aleksandar Mitrovic controversy which saw him banned for eight matches after appearing to push the referee.

And, so the dream run continued as they went to Wembley to face this season's star performers, Brighton.

The two teams could not be separated after 120 minutes, so it took the lucky dip of penalties to decide who would march on into the Emirates FA Cup Final.

After 12 successful penalties, Solly March's miss made way for an unlikely hero as Victor Lindelof secured his side's passage into the Final with his spot kick.

