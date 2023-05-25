How to Watch the Emirates FA Cup Final

The 2022/23 Emirates FA Cup Final will be available to stream live and exclusive on Paramount+ following the conclusion of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men Grand Final on Saturday, 3 June.

You will want to keep yourself glued to the couch on A-League Grand Final night as the football carries through into the early hours of Sunday morning with the Emirates FA Cup Final.

A blockbuster is on the horizon as Manchester City look to complete the treble against arch rivals Manchester United at Wembley.

Watch all the action unfold as the 10 Football Team carry you through from the conclusion of the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final into the historical FA Cup tie.

If you're watching the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final on Paramount+, you will need to change to the FA Cup Final stream from 2300 AEST ahead of kick off an hour later!

NOTE: If you're watching the A-League Grand Final on 10, then you will need to switch over to Paramount+ at 2300 AEST to watch the FA Cup Final.

Watch the Emirates FA Cup Final from 2300 AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+

2022/23 Emirates FA Cup Fixtures