FA Cup

LatestExtrasFixturesHow To Watch
More
Back

How to Watch the Emirates FA Cup Final

How to Watch the Emirates FA Cup Final

Find out how to watch the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday, 3 June - Live and exclusive on Paramount+

The 2022/23 Emirates FA Cup Final will be available to stream live and exclusive on Paramount+ following the conclusion of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men Grand Final on Saturday, 3 June.

You will want to keep yourself glued to the couch on A-League Grand Final night as the football carries through into the early hours of Sunday morning with the Emirates FA Cup Final.

A blockbuster is on the horizon as Manchester City look to complete the treble against arch rivals Manchester United at Wembley.

Stream the Emirates FA Cup Final live and exclusive on Paramount+ following the conclusion of the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final (Photo by Jan Kruger - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Watch all the action unfold as the 10 Football Team carry you through from the conclusion of the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final into the historical FA Cup tie.

If you're watching the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final on Paramount+, you will need to change to the FA Cup Final stream from 2300 AEST ahead of kick off an hour later!

NOTE: If you're watching the A-League Grand Final on 10, then you will need to switch over to Paramount+ at 2300 AEST to watch the FA Cup Final.

Watch the Emirates FA Cup Final from 2300 AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+

2022/23 Emirates FA Cup Fixtures

Relive all the action from the FA Cup Semi Finals
NEXT STORY

Relive all the action from the FA Cup Semi Finals

Advertisement

Related Articles

Relive all the action from the FA Cup Semi Finals

Relive all the action from the FA Cup Semi Finals

Catch up with all the action from the Emirates FA Cup Semi Finals
FA Cup Semi Finals Preview

FA Cup Semi Finals Preview

Watch both Manchester clubs in the upcoming Emirates FA Cup Semi Finals. Watch all the action live and exclusive on Paramount+
Relive all the action from the FA Cup Quarter Finals

Relive all the action from the FA Cup Quarter Finals

Catch up with all the action from the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Finals
FA Cup Quarter Finals Preview

FA Cup Quarter Finals Preview

The last 8 are locked in for the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Finals. Watch all games and highlights exclusive on Paramount+.
Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round Wrap

Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round Wrap

Catch up with all the action from the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round