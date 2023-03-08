FA Cup

FA Cup Quarter Finals Preview

The last 8 are locked in for the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Finals. Watch all games and highlights exclusive on Paramount+.

The Emirates FA Cup Quarter Finals kicks off on Sunday 19th March (AEDT). Manchester United, Burnley, Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, and Grimsby Town will battle it out with hopes of securing a spot in the final 4.

All the action from the games will be shown live and exclusive on Paramount+, but don't miss the highlights and goal shows free on 10 play.

Manchester City vs Burnley

19 March - kick off 4:45am (AEDT) - Quarter Final - Watch on Paramount+

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Jack Grealish of Manchester City takes on Connor Roberts of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor on April 02, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers

19 March - kick off 11:00pm (AEDT) - Quarter Final - Watch on Paramount+

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Blackburn Rovers' Sorba Thomas under pressure from Sheffield United's John Egan
during the Sky Bet Championship between Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United at Ewood Park on March 4, 2023 in Blackburn, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jake Kirkman - CameraSport/Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Grimsby Town

20 March - kick off 1:15am (AEDT) - Quarter Final - Watch on Paramount+

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Gavan Holohan of Grimsby Town celebrates with teammate John McAtee after scoring the side's second goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Southampton and Grimsby Town at St Mary's Stadium on March 01, 2023 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Manchester United vs Fulham

20 March - kick off 3:30am (aedt) - Quarter Final - Watch on Paramount+

Harry Wilson of Fulham and Casemiro of Manchester United battle for the ball during the Premier League match between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage, London on Sunday 13th November 2022. (Photo by Federico Maranesi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

