FA Cup Quarter Finals Preview

The Emirates FA Cup Quarter Finals kicks off on Sunday 19th March (AEDT). Manchester United, Burnley, Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, and Grimsby Town will battle it out with hopes of securing a spot in the final 4.
Manchester City vs Burnley
19 March - kick off 4:45am (AEDT) - Quarter Final - Watch on Paramount+
Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers
19 March - kick off 11:00pm (AEDT) - Quarter Final - Watch on Paramount+
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Grimsby Town
20 March - kick off 1:15am (AEDT) - Quarter Final - Watch on Paramount+
Manchester United vs Fulham
20 March - kick off 3:30am (aedt) - Quarter Final - Watch on Paramount+
