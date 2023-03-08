FA Cup Quarter Finals Preview

The Emirates FA Cup Quarter Finals kicks off on Sunday 19th March (AEDT). Manchester United, Burnley, Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, and Grimsby Town will battle it out with hopes of securing a spot in the final 4.

All the action from the games will be shown live and exclusive on Paramount+, but don't miss the highlights and goal shows free on 10 play.

Manchester City vs Burnley

19 March - kick off 4:45am (AEDT) - Quarter Final - Watch on Paramount+

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers

19 March - kick off 11:00pm (AEDT) - Quarter Final - Watch on Paramount+

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Grimsby Town

20 March - kick off 1:15am (AEDT) - Quarter Final - Watch on Paramount+

Manchester United vs Fulham

20 March - kick off 3:30am (aedt) - Quarter Final - Watch on Paramount+

Watch: Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round Goals Show - Match Day 1

Watch: Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round Goals Show - Match Day 2

Catch all the action from the Emirates FA Cup live on Paramount+

2022/23 FA Cup Fixtures

How To Watch The Emirates FA Cup

Talking FA Cup with Thomas Sorenson