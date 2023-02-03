FA Cup

LatestExtrasFixturesHow To Watch
More
Back

FA Cup Fifth Round Draw

The Fifth Round of the Emirates FA Cup kicks off on February 28th with 16 clubs left fighting to lift the historic trophy.

11 clubs have booked their spot after victory in the Fourth Round. These clubs include: Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham, Leicester City, Southampton, Leeds United, Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham, Bristol City, Blackburn Rovers, and Stoke City.

The remaining 5 spots will be decided by the Fourth Round Replays which are taking place on the 8-9 February live and exclusive to Paramount+.

Bristol City's Sam Bell (centre) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game with team-mates during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at Ashton Gate, Bristol. Picture date: Saturday January 28, 2023. (Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images)

The Fifth Round draw was conducted on 31st January by ex-Premier League players Jermaine Jenas and Alex Scott. Watch the full draw on 10 play here. Dates and times for the Fifth Round Fixtures will be announced in the near future following discussions between clubs, broadcasters and local authorities.

Here are all the fixtures for the upcoming FA Cup Fifth Round:

Date Times (AEDT) Event Round Watch LIVE
TBA TBA Southampton vs Luton Town or Grimsby Town Fifth Round Watch on Paramount+
TBA TBA Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers Fifth Round Watch on Paramount+
TBA TBA Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Fifth Round Watch on Paramount+
TBA TBA Wrexham or Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur Fifth Round Watch on Paramount+
TBA TBA Fulham or Sunderland vs Leeds United Fifth Round Watch on Paramount+
TBA TBA Bristol City vs Manchester City Fifth Round Watch on Paramount+
TBA TBA Manchester United vs West Ham United Fifth Round Watch on Paramount+
TBA TBA Ipswich Town or Burnley vs Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Fifth Round Watch on Paramount+

Catch the Fourth Round Replays and all action in the Fifth Round live and exclusive to Paramount+.

Watch: FA Cup Fourth Round Highlights

Watch: FA Cup Fifth Round Draw

Read: Talking FA Cup with Thomas Sorenson

Read: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Wrap

Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Wrap
NEXT STORY

Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Wrap

Advertisement

Related Articles

Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Wrap

Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Wrap

De Zerbi’s soaring seagulls, Dramatic stalemates, and Brazilian magic at the Theatre of Dreams: Here is all the action from the Emirates Fourth Round.
Watch Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Highlights

Watch Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Highlights

Catch up with all the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Highlights live and free on 10 Play
Talking FA Cup with Thomas Sorensen

Talking FA Cup with Thomas Sorensen

10 Football discussed all things FA Cup with Thomas Sorensen including his FA Cup Final appearance as the Cup made its way down under for the first time in its 150 year history
Watch the FA Cup Live Goals Show on 10 Play

Watch the FA Cup Live Goals Show on 10 Play

Watch all the goals from every match of the 2022/23 Emirates FA Cup on 10 Play
Emirates FA Cup Round 4 Preview

Emirates FA Cup Round 4 Preview

Round 4 of the Emirates FA Cup begins on January 29th (AEDT) with 32 teams left fighting to lift the historic trophy. Don’t miss a moment with every game live and exclusive on Paramount+.