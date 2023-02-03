FA Cup Fifth Round Draw

11 clubs have booked their spot after victory in the Fourth Round. These clubs include: Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham, Leicester City, Southampton, Leeds United, Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham, Bristol City, Blackburn Rovers, and Stoke City.
The remaining 5 spots will be decided by the Fourth Round Replays which are taking place on the 8-9 February live and exclusive to Paramount+.
The Fifth Round draw was conducted on 31st January by ex-Premier League players Jermaine Jenas and Alex Scott. Watch the full draw on 10 play here. Dates and times for the Fifth Round Fixtures will be announced in the near future following discussions between clubs, broadcasters and local authorities.
Here are all the fixtures for the upcoming FA Cup Fifth Round:
|Date
|Times (AEDT)
|Event
|Round
|Watch LIVE
|TBA
|TBA
|Southampton vs Luton Town or Grimsby Town
|Fifth Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBA
|TBA
|Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
|Fifth Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBA
|TBA
|Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
|Fifth Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBA
|TBA
|Wrexham or Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur
|Fifth Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBA
|TBA
|Fulham or Sunderland vs Leeds United
|Fifth Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBA
|TBA
|Bristol City vs Manchester City
|Fifth Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBA
|TBA
|Manchester United vs West Ham United
|Fifth Round
|Watch on Paramount+
|TBA
|TBA
|Ipswich Town or Burnley vs Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood
|Fifth Round
|Watch on Paramount+
Catch the Fourth Round Replays and all action in the Fifth Round live and exclusive to Paramount+.
