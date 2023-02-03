FA Cup

Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Wrap

De Zerbi’s soaring seagulls, Dramatic stalemates, and Brazilian magic at the Theatre of Dreams: Here is all the action from the Emirates Fourth Round.

Manchester City hold off Premier League leaders:

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: Nathan Ake of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his teams first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on January 27, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

In the first match of the round, Manchester City hosted Arsenal in a highly anticipated matchup between giants. Arsenal currently sits at the top of the Premier League with City on their tail in second.

The game’s importance was emphasised by City manager, Pep Guardiola’s reluctance to rest key attackers, Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bryune, and Riyad Mahrez. The same intensity was shared by Gunner’s manager, Mikel Arteta, who brought all the artillery in Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah.

The first half was an even affair, with the two teams playing somewhat conservatively. This season’s leading Premier League top goalscorer, Erling Haaland was close to breaking the deadlock with an ambitious overhead kick outside the penalty area, which was defended well by Arsenal defender, Takehiro Tomiyasu.

It took the unlikely hero in City defender, Nathan Ake, to take the lead in the 64th minute with a precise one-touch-finish into the bottom corner. In the end, Manchester City was too strong for Arsenal and held them to a 1-0 scoreline. The Sky Blues will now face Bristol City where they’ll hope to get one step closer to lifting the 22-23 Emirates FA Cup Trophy.

Brilliant Brighton get another one over the Reds:

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool FC at Amex Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

It was only a few weeks ago when Brighton & Hove Albion emerged victorious in a 3-0 win over Liverpool in the Premier League. So, all eyes were on this matchup to see whether the Reds had the strength to take revenge or, whether Roberto De Zerbi’s side would make another statement win at the AMEX.

The Reds struck first with a well-executed counterattack, finished off by Harvey Elliot in the 30th minute. Although, it didn’t take long for Brighton to equalise after a Tarik Lamptey long-range effort ricocheted off Lewis Dunk’s leg into the bottom left corner.

In the second half, the two teams were inseparable. It seemed they would be meeting again at Anfield for a rematch, until Brighton winger, Kaoru Mitoma, fired the ball into the net with mesmerising ball control in the 92nd minute. The game ended 2-1, in Brighton’s favour, and they will now travel away to Stoke for their 5th-round fixture.

Deadlock at the Racecourse

WREXHAM, WALES - JANUARY 29: Daniel Jebbison of Sheffield United is challenged by Elliot Lee of Wrexham during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Wrexham and Sheffield United at Racecourse Ground on January 29, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

On another front, Wrexham took on an in-form Sheffield United. Wrexham, who currently play in the English fifth tier, have surged in popularity since the buyout from Hollywood actors; Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Their third-round upset over Coventry City in a 4-3 thriller turned multiple heads towards this David-Goliath fourth-round fixture.

Sheffield’s Oli McBurnie made it 1-0 in the 2nd minute with a thumping header off a corner. After 45 minutes, Wrexham couldn’t find a response, so Sheffield went into the sheds with the upper hand.

In dramatic fashion, the second half consisted of 5 goals and a red card to Sheffield. In the 86th minute, Wrexham striker, Paul Mullen regained the lead to make it 3-2 with only minutes to go. Although, celebrations were cut short by John Egan, who gave Sheffield a lifeline in the 95th minute to make it 3-3. The final whistle blew shortly after. They will now face off again in a 4th round replay at Bramall Lane on the 8th Feb. Watch the game live and exclusive on Paramount+.

Top-tier sides advance into the Fifth Round:

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Casemiro of Manchester United celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0 during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford on January 28, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

The Premier League again showed its superiority as Manchester United, Leicester City, Leeds United, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham advanced into the fifth round of the Cup after emerging victorious against their counterparts.

While there were many strong performances in the fourth round, Casemiro’s display for Manchester United was standout. Scoring two goals from midfield, including one 30-yard screamer, Casemiro paved the way for United’s dominant win over Reading. Although, he wasn’t the only Brazilian on show against Reading. Winger, Antony entertained with a no-look pass to assist Casemiro’s first goal. And the midfielder, Fred, sealed the deal for United after scoring their 3rd goal to make it 3-1 in the 66th minute.

