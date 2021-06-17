Everything We Know About Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn

When will Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn premiere?

Season 6 of Australian Survivor premieres Sunday 18th July at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

Where is Brains V Brawn being filmed?

Swapping the sea breeze, cold sand and palm trees for the vast outback of northwest Queensland, castaways will really need to be ready for a unique set of challenges in Cloncurry.

Find out more information about the Australian Survivor filming location.

What is the theme of Australian Survivor Season 6?

The theme of Australian Survivor in 2021 is Brains V Brawn. Find out more about the theme of Season 6.

In the US version of the series a similar theme was used in both Survivor: Cagayan and Survivor: Kaôh Rōng with one notable difference: a third tribe made up of "beauty".

When the theme was first announced, Survivor host Jeff Probst explained that the three tribes reflected "the different qualities that people bring to Survivor. Not saying these necessarily are the only three, but these are three very distinct type of people".

"Is there one quality that is clearly more valuable in Survivor? And what happens when you tell somebody they’re in the smart tribe. Do they believe it?"

Why does Australian Survivor not have a beauty tribe?

We've had beauty covered since day one.

Who are the contestants in Australian Survivor Season 6?

All twenty-four survivors have now been revealed! To find out more about all the castaways, head over to their Survivor bio pages, or read this related article:

Australian Survivor 2021: Meet The Castaways In Brains V Brawn

But for those eager fans, here's a sneak peek of a few castaways who were revealed in the first look of Season 6, with some big personalities making an appearance.

First up we meet George, a political operative who, as a faceless man in the labour party, is now ready to pull the strings behind the scenes in Survivor.

Working in a maximum men's security prison as a prison officer, Dani deals with the worst of the worst and encounters manipulation every day.

Big wave surfer, Flick, knows where her strengths lie and didn't get to number two in the world by doing nothing. How will she tackle the waves that Australian Survivor will serve up?

With a big mouth and plenty of opinions, personal trainer Daini is here to make an impact on the game of Survivor.

Being an award-winning author, Wai proclaims that she is going to be a really resilient player who makes the best strategic decisions at any moment.

After making his mark on football, AFL legend Gavin now wants to make his mark on Australian Survivor.

What buff colours are the Season 6 Australian Survivor tribes?

If you look closely, you can see that the colours of the buffs worn in the first look are yellow and red, and for those with a keen eye, you may notice that the Brawn carriage is red and the buffs worn by the Survivors in it are also red.

Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn is coming soon to 10 And 10 Play On Demand