Australian Survivor

Home
Video Extras
Australian Survivor Talking TribalArticles
More
Back

Find Out Where Australian Survivor Will Be Filmed In 2021

Find Out Where Australian Survivor Will Be Filmed In 2021

Survivors Ready? Australian Survivor Sets Up Camp In Queensland. Season 6 is coming soon to 10 and 10 play.

After five successful seasons stranded on an island in both Samoa and Fiji, it’s time to bring Australian Survivor home to tackle a new kind of setting.

Swapping the sea breeze, cold sand and palm trees for the vast outback of northwest Queensland, castaways will really need to be ready for a unique set of challenges in Cloncurry.

A hot spot on Burke and Wills’ inland expedition back in 1861, it’s also the birthplace of the Royal Flying Doctor’s service and situated next door to ghost town Mary Kathleen.

With its rich history and epic landscape that includes iconic red dirt, towering rock formations and spectacular fresh water dams, Cloncurry is the perfect place to really change things up.

While sand everywhere may not be the biggest gripe this season, there will be bigger challenges and a different set of skills put to our castaways to the ultimate test.

Australian Survivor is hosted by Jonathan LaPaglia and is produced by Endemol Shine Australia for Network 10.

Looking to watch past seasons of Australian Survivor? 10 play has every episode of Australian Survivor On Demand. 

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner
NEXT STORY

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner

    Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner

    Narrowly missing out on a spot in the final Tribal Council, Josh Millgate reveals why he’s glad Mark Wales won Australian Survivor: Blood V Water.
    Australian Survivor 2022: Shayelle Lajoie Recounts ‘The Torture Of Final Tribal’

    Australian Survivor 2022: Shayelle Lajoie Recounts ‘The Torture Of Final Tribal’

    Playing from the bottom for most of the season, Shay wasn’t part of anyone’s final plans, but that didn’t stop her from getting there.
    ‘I’ve Never Been So Scared In My Life’: How Chrissy Zaremba Played Her Own Game

    ‘I’ve Never Been So Scared In My Life’: How Chrissy Zaremba Played Her Own Game

    Coming in with barely any idea of how the game of Survivor played, Chrissy created her own strategy, one which took her to the final Tribal.
    ‘My Story Arc Is Done’: Mark Wales Looks Back On His Winning Return To Australian Survivor

    ‘My Story Arc Is Done’: Mark Wales Looks Back On His Winning Return To Australian Survivor

    On Monday night, Mark Wales was unanimously crowned Sole Survivor by the Blood V Water Jury.
    Australian Survivor Blood V Water: Mark Wales Wins Sole Survivor

    Australian Survivor Blood V Water: Mark Wales Wins Sole Survivor

    In a unanimous vote, the entire jury voted for Mark Wales to be crowned Sole Survivor for 2022.