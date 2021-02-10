Find Out Where Australian Survivor Will Be Filmed In 2021

After five successful seasons stranded on an island in both Samoa and Fiji, it’s time to bring Australian Survivor home to tackle a new kind of setting.

Swapping the sea breeze, cold sand and palm trees for the vast outback of northwest Queensland, castaways will really need to be ready for a unique set of challenges in Cloncurry.

A hot spot on Burke and Wills’ inland expedition back in 1861, it’s also the birthplace of the Royal Flying Doctor’s service and situated next door to ghost town Mary Kathleen.

With its rich history and epic landscape that includes iconic red dirt, towering rock formations and spectacular fresh water dams, Cloncurry is the perfect place to really change things up.

While sand everywhere may not be the biggest gripe this season, there will be bigger challenges and a different set of skills put to our castaways to the ultimate test.

Australian Survivor is hosted by Jonathan LaPaglia and is produced by Endemol Shine Australia for Network 10.

Looking to watch past seasons of Australian Survivor? 10 play has every episode of Australian Survivor On Demand.