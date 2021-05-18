Australian Survivor

Australian Survivor Season 6 Is Brains V Brawn

Australian Survivor: Brain V Brawn is coming soon to 10 And 10 Play On Demand.

Survivors ready for an all-new twist? Welcome to Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn, a season that promises to be like no other.

With castaways pooled from all walks of life, don’t be fooled into thinking it’s an unfair match.

The Brains are outstanding in their chosen field and there’s much more to them than meets the eye. Dismissing them as simply book smart is the quickest way to get blindsided.

Careful strategists, they know when to bide their time and are strongest when their backs are against the wall.

Think Brawn are all muscle, no hustle? Think again. These castaways may be the doers in their professions but as we all know in this game, physical strength can only get you so far.

With a laser like mental focus, they’ll do what it takes to get their way. The smiling assassins who like to win, they know keeping friends close and enemies closer is the only way to be the last one standing.

Shot in the vast outback of North West Queensland, these castaways will need to be ready for a unique set of challenges. Who will outwit, outlast, and outplay to become Sole Survivor?

Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn is hosted by Jonathan LaPaglia and is produced by Endemol Shine Australia for Network 10.

Watch all seasons of Australian Survivor on demand at 10Play.com.au.

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner

