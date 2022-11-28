Isuzu UTE A-League Returns

Related Article - Round of 16, Here we Come!

We could not have asked for a better start to the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s season. Crowd attendances were soaring and the round ball game was gaining great traction ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Just over 20,000 fans flocked to the brand new Allianz Stadium in round one to witness a Big Blue to remember as former Manchester United star, Nani, featured in his first A-League match for Melbourne Victory as they ran out 3-2 winners against Sydney FC.

One of the competition’s sleeping giants in Western Sydney Wanderers began the season with a bang. Marko Rudan’s men enjoyed a four match unbeaten run to start the season which saw them pick up three vital clean sheets in the process.

Meanwhile, Melbourne City have had a near perfect start to their campaign as they sit pretty at the top of the table with 16 points from their first six matches. However, there have been changes over this mini break with coach Patrick Kisnorbo departing for Ligue 1 side, Troyes. It’s a history making move for Kisnorbo as he becomes first Australian to coach in one of Europe's top-five leagues.

On the other end of the spectrum, it’s been an indifferent start for reigning champions, Western United, who sit second from bottom after a series of poor results to start their season. They picked up their first win against Wellington just before the break and will be hoping to add a second when they travel west to take on a struggling Perth Glory.

What’s Coming Up?

We have a heap of matches to look forward to (21 exactly) before the New Year. We return with a big one the first Saturday back with Sydney FC welcoming Melbourne City to Allianz Stadium. The Sky Blues will be looking to exact some revenge on City who kept them scoreless last season while firing seven past them in their two meetings.

Steve Corica’s men already sit on the edge of the top six and could easily fall out of finals contention if they endure a poor start after the break.

The weekend action will then take us to Central Coast Stadium for the first F3 derby as the Mariners host the Jets. The two sets of fans will be praying for good weather on the Sunday following a false start in round one which saw the match postponed due to inclement weather.

Fast forward to round eight and we have a second Melbourne Derby to soak up in our feature match on 10 BOLD. How will new coach Rado Vidosic fare in the City hot seat? His predecessor silenced the Victory fans with his side’s 2-0 victory in October.

Sunday’s match on 10 BOLD will take us to AAMI Park as Western United face off against Wanderers. Rudan will be facing his former employers who by then should be hoping to add a third win to their belt after their trip to Perth.

Fixtures over the Festive Season

Looking to keep yourself entertained over the Christmas break? Well, look no further than the A-League with matches on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day!

Keep an eye out for the Sky Blues clash against Macarthur on Christmas Eve. Dwight Yorke’s Bulls will be looking to pounce on Sydney after they served them their first defeat of the season.

The final match of 2022 is sure to be a ripping encounter as the Mariners host Victory for their customary New Year’s Eve fixture which is bound to be action packed with a great family friendly atmosphere.

Now that you’re all caught up on the latest comings and goings in the Isuzu UTE A-League, find out about all the sport coming up on Network 10 in December.

There are also plenty of football shows to keep you occupied with A-Leagues All Access weekly episodes plus Round Ball Rules which is set to return next week!

