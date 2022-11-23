Sport in December

There will be endless hours of football to keep you busy over the festive period with the Liberty A-League campaign coming thick and fast before the Isuzu UTE A-League returns midway through the month following the World Cup break.

The NBL season is also in full swing, so clear your schedule for Sunday Hoops plus we have two cracking Bellator events to look forward to!

Liberty A-League live and free on 10 Play!

The Liberty A-League Women’s season has just kicked off. This season fans will be able to watch every minute of the action live and free on 10 Play. The revamped season structure means that there will be more games than ever with 20 match weeks coming up.

The 2022/23 campaign has also been greeted with the launch of the Dub Zone. A live and interactive ‘goal rush’ show every Saturday afternoon which keeps fans engaged with all the action from around the grounds.

Hosted by Briana Goodchild, Kat Haddad and Teo Pellizzeri, this brand new style of show is bound to keep you on the edge of your seat as you soak up your Liberty A-League fix.

So, what’s on the horizon in December? Well, we begin with a bang on the first Saturday of the month as we head to Marconi Stadium for a derby as Western Sydney Wanderers host Sydney FC. The likes of Amy Harrison will be wearing the red and black of the Wanderers as they host the Sky Blues who have Remy Siemsen back in their ranks following her stint abroad in Sweden.

Then, a fortnight later we will see proven heavyweights, Melbourne City, lock horns with newcomers, Western United. United started the season with a shock victory as they overcame reigning champions, Melbourne Victory.

This newly formed team has not had much time to gel but they have already proven in their short period of existence that they should not be taken lightly.

Isuzu UTE A-League returns to our screens

The Isuzu UTE A-League will return to business as usual following a month’s hiatus in mid-December. The competition was reaching fever pitch with a Big Blue to remember plus an incredibly special atmosphere as the Sydney Derby returned to Allianz Stadium.

We will be treated to a raft of premium fixtures in its first week back with Sydney FC going head to head against Melbourne City while there’s an F3 Derby as the Mariners host the Jets.

Don’t forget that we also are the home for all the latest A-Leagues All Access episodes. We have already gone behind the scenes with the likes of Nani, Charlie Austin and Milos Ninkovic. Head to our hub to catch up with the series.

Sunday Hoops and Basketball Docos

10 Play is the place to be for all the latest Sunday Hoops action. Catch up with all the highlights and full match replays from all of Sunday’ clashes as the NBL campaign fast approaches its halfway point.

There are also plenty of documentaries to keep an eye out for with the newly released To Kingdom Come documentary giving you behind the scenes access into the Sydney Kings’ title winning 2021/22 season.

There is also the Unrivalled: NBL23 series to keep you entertained with the first two episodes deep diving into some of the NBL’s big personalities. Watch both episodes live and free on 10 Play!

Bellator: Two Must Watch Fight Cards

There are two Bellator fight cards coming up in December which can’t be missed! First up, we have Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello facing off in the octagon at Bellator 289 on Saturday, 10 December (AEDT).

These two fighters have history and there is definitely no love shared between the pair. There will be plenty on the line as they meet in the Bantamweight World Grand Prix Semifinals as they compete for the million dollar prize money.

Following on from Bellator 289, history will be made as Bellator teams up with the Rizin Fighting Federation to bring you a star studded five-fight main card on New Year’s Day (AEDT).

There will be a list of Bellator stars taking part in the historic event at Saitama with current featherweight kingpin and pound-for-pound best Patricio Pitbull, No. 3-ranked pound-for-pound superstar AJ McKee, as well as former champions Juan Archuleta and Kyoji Horiguchi all set to feature.

2022/23 FA Cup

Also, keep an eye out for everything FA Cup. You can catch all the action from the world’s oldest football competition, the Emirates FA Cup, LIVE and exclusive on Paramount+.

Stream the matches live on Paramount+ and catch up with all the draws, highlights and preview shows on 10 Play.

