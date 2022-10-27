A-Leagues All Access

No Hours in Football
M | Sport

Air Date: Thu 27 Oct 2022

This episode reveals Melbourne City coach Patrick Kisnorbo’s voracious appetite for success and to become one of the world’s best coaches. A-Leagues All Access takes us behind-the-scenes with the championship-winning coach in Melbourne derby week, ahead of the Melbourne Victory clash. It uncovers some of Kisnorbo’s unique coaching techniques, including visualising training sessions and his customised approach with City players.

