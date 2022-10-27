Sign in to watch this video
No Hours in Football
Sport
Air Date: Thu 27 Oct 2022
This episode reveals Melbourne City coach Patrick Kisnorbo’s voracious appetite for success and to become one of the world’s best coaches. A-Leagues All Access takes us behind-the-scenes with the championship-winning coach in Melbourne derby week, ahead of the Melbourne Victory clash. It uncovers some of Kisnorbo’s unique coaching techniques, including visualising training sessions and his customised approach with City players.
2022/2023