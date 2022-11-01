CSI: NY

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

CSI: NY - S9 Ep.1
M | Drama

Air Date: Tue 1 Nov 2022Expires: in 12 months

A recently released arsonist becomes the prime suspect in a fire that killed a fire chief when it is determined his past technique was used.

Episodes
Articles

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 9

About the Show

Forensic scientists and investigators of the New York City Police Department unveil the circumstances behind mysterious and unusual deaths.