Mirror Mirror

Mirror Mirror - S1 Ep. 1
M | Documentary

Air Date: Wed 8 Sep 2021

Todd Sampson explores the societal crisis of body image dissatisfaction and the manipulative trillion-dollar industries that profit from it.

Episodes
Web Extras
Episodes

Web Extras

Life Of A Bodybuilder

Todd is brought to tears as the commitment, sacrifice and ritual that goes into preparing for a bodybuilding competition is shown on stage

Extreme Pursuits

The competitors perform before the judges and give a backstage insight into their state of mind

Show Time

The competition is only 10 days away, and there are final preparations to be made

Motivation

Todd talks to the male bodybuilders about their competition hopes and what drives them to go big

Body Sculpting

Todd gives an insight into the body building process and those seeking to transform themselves

Todd's Eye Surgery

Join Todd as he goes under the knife to get plastic surgery on his eyelid. Warning: not for the squeamish!

Mirror Mirror Is The Two-Night Event Special You Must Watch

Articles

Season 1

About the Show

Marketing guru Todd Sampson returns with his latest two-part documentary, Todd Sampson’s Mirror Mirror, an eye-opening series that will have everyone talking.

Todd pulls back the curtain on the beauty machine and the cosmetic surgery industry that profits from it.

This is essential viewing for anyone on social media as Todd goes on a mission to understand why we are so dissatisfied with how we look and what we can do about it.