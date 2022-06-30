Judge Judy

Judge Judy - S22 Ep. 5563
PG | Reality

Air Date: Mon 28 Oct 2019
Expires: in 7 months

Welcome to the court room of Judge Judith Sheindlin, the cases are real, the people are real and the rulings are final.

Episodes
About the Show

Smart, savvy and opinionated, the irrepressible Judge Judith Sheindlin continues to hold court.

Having made a name for herself as a tough but fair judge in New York's Family Court, Judge Judith Sheindlin retired from the bench in 1996 to bring her trademark wisdom to the widely successful series that takes viewers inside a television courtroom where justice is dispensed at lightning speed.

Even as a child, Judge Judith Sheindlin seemed destined to pursue a legal career. She studied in the School of Government at the American University in Washington, D.C & New York Law School. She began practising law in Manhattan in 1965.

As one of the most outspoken judges in the country, Judge Judith Sheindlin became the subject of a Los Angeles Times article in February 1993. The story caught the attention of 60 Minutes, leading to a segment on the popular news show.

Judge Judy has had two book published, Don't Pee On My Leg and Tell Me It's Raining (1996) and Beauty Fades, Dumb Is Forever (1999).