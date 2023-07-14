Watch Inter Milan vs Al Nassr live and exclusive on Paramount+

There will be no such thing as a quiet off season this year with Network 10 and Paramount+ offering up a stacked Winter Festival of Football which will feature the very best from the coveted top five European leagues.

The fourth match of the seven match Japan tour will see Inter Milan meet Al Nassr on Thursday, 27 July.

This will be a novel experience for Brozovic who will come up against his former side after just leaving Inter last month.

Inter are riding high after quite a positive season which saw them reach the Champions League Final meanwhile their opponents are looking to show that they have what it takes to be competitive against the best.

ULTIMATE GUIDE: 2023 Winter Festival of Football

2023 Winter Festival of Football Fixtures

Watch Inter Milan vs Al Nassr on Thursday, 27 July with kick off at 2020 AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+

Winter Festival of Football Hub

How To Watch The Winter Festival Of Football