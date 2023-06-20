The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

London Family Advertises New Dog Nanny Job, Paying A Cool $190,000

London Family Advertises New Dog Nanny Job, Paying A Cool $190,000

Who the Kensington-based family are, we have no idea, but naturally, our interest has been piqued.

$190,000? I’ve been looking after my dog for free for years. I would pick up the poop with my teeth for that kind of pay. I’d groom them with my own tongue for that kind of remuneration. I would taste-test their food for them if it meant earning that much money.

Ok, but seriously, what does the job description look like for a nanny to a dog whose family are willing to fork out that sort of cash?

Well, first off, theirs two of them. And usually, that would be a catch, but these are dogs and not kids, so this is an added bonus. Then, and brace yourself for this one, you will be required to not only plan but accompany the pooches on all domestic and international travel.

And, of course, the usual pup administration, such as organising and taking them to the vet for checkups and organising social activities like trips to dog parks and whatever else it is wealthy canines do. Is there a dog cinema? I feel like there’s probably a dog cinema.

Successful applicants will have previous experience in dog handling, of course, but preferably with an ‘ultra-high net worth family or other clients’.

And now, just like you, I’m wondering who this super rich family is who wants to pay a dog nanny so much money. And I’m just as keen to find out if they have children because nothing would amuse me more if they, too, have a nanny, but they pay her like $15 an hour.

Senator Jacqui Lambie Refers Senior Leaders Of The ADF To The Hague Over Alleged War Crimes
NEXT STORY

Senator Jacqui Lambie Refers Senior Leaders Of The ADF To The Hague Over Alleged War Crimes

Advertisement

Related Articles

Senator Jacqui Lambie Refers Senior Leaders Of The ADF To The Hague Over Alleged War Crimes

Senator Jacqui Lambie Refers Senior Leaders Of The ADF To The Hague Over Alleged War Crimes

Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie has referred senior leaders of the Australian Defence Force to the International Criminal Court over alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.
Victoria Flags Changes To Serial Killer Parole Laws After Paul Denyer's Application Is Denied

Victoria Flags Changes To Serial Killer Parole Laws After Paul Denyer's Application Is Denied

A fresh application for parole from notorious Frankston serial killer Paul Denyer has led the Victorian government to flag new laws to protect the community from violent offenders.
Nestle Is Ceasing Production Of Fantales, So Get Them While You Can

Nestle Is Ceasing Production Of Fantales, So Get Them While You Can

They’ve been cementing jaws together for 93 years, but Nestle has confirmed the iconic Fantales chocolate will be discontinued.
Jennifer Lopez Shares Steamy Photo Of Husband Ben Affleck In Father’s Day Tribute Post

Jennifer Lopez Shares Steamy Photo Of Husband Ben Affleck In Father’s Day Tribute Post

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share a Father’s Day appreciation post for her husband, Ben Affleck, and the internet was divided.
Research Finds US Women Find It Harder To Sleep Than Men

Research Finds US Women Find It Harder To Sleep Than Men

A recent poll by the US National Sleep Foundation found women were significantly more likely than men to have challenges sleeping.