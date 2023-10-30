Flava Flav Performs Memorable Rendition Of The U.S. National Anthem

It’s been another big week in sport and thankfully we’ve got Sam Taunton to keep us updated.

First off, we start with boxing!

Heavyweight champ Tyson Fury scrapped his way to a disappointing split decision victory over MMA fighter Francis Ngannou.

But Fury’s antics in the face-off, where he tickled Ngannou, might have meant he wasn’t taking the fight seriously enough.

And in Rugby, the Springboks beat the All Blacks to a record fourth World Cup.

And no one enjoyed it more than Trevor Nyakane, who at around 120 kilograms, was clearly born to dance.

And in more World Cup news, this time in cricket, Aussie captain Pat Cummins was clearly overcome with emotion when he was asked if he was sad to see England’s poor form during the tournament.

“It was… sad to see,” he said through a wry smile. It will get better Pat.

Now finally, to college football where Kansas celebrated its upset win over Oklahoma in the traditional fashion…by tearing down their own goalposts. As you do.

And that was Taunton’s Tee Off!