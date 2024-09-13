Flappy Bird To Return In 2025 After Decade-Long Hiatus

Flappy Bird originally hit mobile screens in early 2014 and became a worldwide success, bringing fame and fortune to its creator, Vietnam-based Dong Nguyen.

However, in February of the same year, Nguyen removed the game from all mobile app stores.

Now, more than ten years later, a group called the Flappy Bird Foundation, composed of “a new team of passionate fans," is re-launching the game.

The group's statement says that it acquired the trademark from Gametech Holdings LLC, a company based in the U.S.

The Flappy Bird Foundation released a trailer on Thursday showcasing what fans can expect from the new game.

The original yellow bird character that we know and love is back, and players still tap on the screen to flap their wings and move up and down to avoid hitting pipes.

However, there are some new additional features to Flappy Bird, according to the game's website.

The trailer shows off new visuals, new game modes, different levels, as well as new additional playable characters.

The new Flappy Bird is set to be released in October on the web and other platforms with dedicated iOS and Android apps in 2025.