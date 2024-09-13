Explosive Wildfire Spreads Across California

In the tight-knit community of Wrightwood, trees burned behind homes as authorities implored residents to evacuate the exploding Bridge Fire.

The wildfires have been endangering tens of thousands of homes and other structures across the region after they sprung to life during a heatwave that finally broke on Wednesday. Other major fires were burning across the west, including in Idaho, Oregon and Nevada, where about 20,000 people had to flee a blaze outside Reno.

California is only now heading into the teeth of the wildfire season but already has seen nearly three times as much acreage burn than during all of 2023.

The White House said US President Joe Biden was monitoring the wildfires in the west and urged residents to heed state and local evacuation orders.

The extent of the damage was not immediately known as firefighters battled multiple fires simultaneously. The three blazes include:

The Airport fire in Orange County that burned nearly 91 square kilometres, leaving in its wake charred cars and rubble and pushed into neighbouring Riverside County. The fire was uncontained on Wednesday and was reportedly sparked by heavy equipment operating in the area.

Orange County fire captain Steve Concialdi said eight firefighters were injured, mostly heat-related.

The Line fire in the San Bernardino National Forest charred 140 square kilometres and injured three firefighters. Authorities said it was caused by arson with a suspect arrested.

The Bridge fire east of Los Angeles grew tenfold in a day, burning 194 square kilometres and scorching homes in the community of Wrightwood. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. It was uncontained on Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said at least 33 homes and six cabins have been destroyed by the Bridge fire. The blaze is currently threatening 2500 buildings in a region strapped for personnel with so many fires raging at once, he said.

"As a region, we're currently at drawdown for fire personnel and resources," he said, adding that authorities have requested assistance from northern California and nearby states.

In San Bernardino County, evacuation orders included parts of the popular ski town Big Bear. Some 65,600 homes and buildings were under threat by the Line fire and residents along the southern edge of Big Bear Lake, a popular destination for anglers, mountain bikers and hikers, were told to leave.

The blaze blanketed the area with a thick cloud of dark smoke, which provided shade for firefighters trying to get ahead of winds expected later on Wednesday, said Fabian Herrera, a spokesperson for the Line fire.

