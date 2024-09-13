Britcore TikTok Trend Sees Interest In UK Culture Spike

The trend is driven by the overwhelming success of UK pop star Charli XCX’s latest album, ‘Brat’, and the much-anticipated Oasis reunion.

Louisa McGillicuddy, trends lead at TikTok UK, told The Times: “We had a summer of Brat, which I think really led to an explosion of just a love of UK sensibilities, UK rave culture, that was really embraced on a global level that we hadn’t necessarily seen before.”

Sara McCorquodale, founder of the Corq influencer platform, told The Times that the success of the 2023 film Saltburn also helped push British culture into the spotlight.

“Things like Saltburn have really driven this interest in British society and a lot of those clichés around Britishness, which creators on TikTok love to play on … like a satire around a particular culture,” she said.

The interest in Britishcore content was also driven by a video of The Killers playing ‘Mr Brightside’ to a London audience as England won their Euro 2024 semi-final, as well as a viral clip of Gary Barlow saying, “This is my idea of a very nice day out” in a vineyard.