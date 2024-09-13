The Project

Lady Gaga Responds To Infamous Facebook Group

Mega popstar Lady Gaga has responded to a TikTok highlighting a mean-spirited Facebook group made by her college peers, titled "Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous."

Gaga left a comment under the TikTok video, which has racked up over 131,000 likes, which read: "Some people I went to college with made this way back when."

"This is why you can’t give up when people doubt you or put you down—gotta keep going," she continued.

Lady Gaga took home the Academy Award for Best Original Song in February of this year, thanks to her smash hit “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

This win made her the first person ever to win a BAFTA, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and a Grammy in the same year.

After the 38-year-old’s Oscar win, several Twitter users unearthed screenshots of a Facebook group titled “Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous.”

Gaga briefly attended New York University's Tisch School of the Arts before withdrawing in 2005 to pursue a career in music and acting.

In a 2016 op-ed for Public Radio International, Lauren Bohn, a Middle East correspondent for The GroundTruth Project, spoke on the infamous Facebook group.

She wrote that she remembered stumbling upon the group as a college student when she “was a freshman at NYU and Facebook was only a year old”.

Bohn wrote that members of the group referred to the popstar as an “attention-whore,” and one user posted a picture of a flier for one of her upcoming shows, which he had stomped on.

Years later, after Gaga had become a household name, Bohn said that she felt “a dizzying emotional cocktail of stage-mom-at-a-beauty-pageant and nerd-revenge triumph.”

