The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Citizenship Test Proving To Be Too Difficult For Aspiring Aussies

Citizenship Test Proving To Be Too Difficult For Aspiring Aussies

New data has revealed a shocking decline in the number of people passing the citizenship test, with more than 100,000 people failing in 14 months.

Despite a surge in migration numbers, new data has shown the citizenship test pass rate has fallen to just 65 per cent between June 2022 and August 2023.

The test requires you to correctly answer five questions on Australian values and achieve a mark of at least 75 per cent to pass. 

Data shows between June 2022 and August 2023, 288,603 tests were completed, but only 187,574 of those passed and got their citizenship. 

There’s been a steady decrease since the new section on Australian values was introduced under the Morrison government in 2020, which requires the applicant to answer correctly or fail automatically. 

Is the newly implemented section to blame? Are Australian values less observed now in a much more diverse society?

Yeah maybe. Or maybe having to take a test just sucks and nobody likes doing it. 

You can live here for 15 years and pay your taxes and be a valued member of your community, but you still do not know when Anzac Day is off the top of your head. 

Vegans And Vegetarians Less Likely To Contract Covid, Research Shows
NEXT STORY

Vegans And Vegetarians Less Likely To Contract Covid, Research Shows

Advertisement

Related Articles

Vegans And Vegetarians Less Likely To Contract Covid, Research Shows

Vegans And Vegetarians Less Likely To Contract Covid, Research Shows

A new study has found that people who follow a majority plant-based diet appear 39% less likely to contract COVID-19.
50 Cent Announces He’s Practising Abstinence In Strange Instagram Post

50 Cent Announces He’s Practising Abstinence In Strange Instagram Post

Rapper 50 Cent has shared that he is now practising abstinence to ensure he accomplishes his goals for the year.
France Appoints 34-Year-Old Gabriel Attal As Its Youngest, And First Openly Gay, Prime Minister

France Appoints 34-Year-Old Gabriel Attal As Its Youngest, And First Openly Gay, Prime Minister

Gabriel Attal has become France's youngest, and first openly gay Prime Minister
Arina Rodionova Accuses Tennis Australia Of ‘Disrespect’ After Being Overlooked For Open Wildcard

Arina Rodionova Accuses Tennis Australia Of ‘Disrespect’ After Being Overlooked For Open Wildcard

Arina Rodionova has criticised Tennis Australia, claiming a personal vendetta cost her a wildcard into her home grand slam despite being the nation’s top-ranked women’s player.
TV Studio In Ecuador Held At Gunpoint While Live On Air

TV Studio In Ecuador Held At Gunpoint While Live On Air

Gunmen in Ecuador have stormed a television studio while it was live on air, a day after a major drug lord escaped prison.