Bernard Tomic Kicked Out Of Tournament After Heckling

Bernard Tomic Kicked Out Of Tournament After Heckling

Bernard Tomic has been bizarrely booted from the stands of an ATP Challenger event in the Dominican Republic for allegedly heckling the player who ousted him in the quarter-finals two days earlier.

The former world No.17 was eliminated from a tournament in Santo Domingo in straight sets 6-2 6-2 by Andres Andrade but refused to shake the Ecuadorian's hand post-match.

With Andrade making the final against Bosnia-Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur, Tomic returned to the venue, wearing a cap and glasses.

The Australian reportedly even moved around the venue between games to ensure he was always at the same end as Andrade.

Following a flare-up between Dzumhur and the umpire, Tomic became involved, talking to the umpire from the court boundary.

Andrade complained to the umpire about Tomic's behaviour, with the 31-year-old confronted by tournament officials early in the second set and asked to leave, with the crowd cheering the decision.

Dzumhur, reportedly a friend of Tomic, won the final 6-4 6-4.

Outside the world's top 100 since 2019, the one-time wonder-kid has slid down the rankings to 250.

He was also embroiled in drama at a tournament in Arkansas in June when he quit mid-match after getting into an argument with his girlfriend in the stands.

With AAP.

    

    US President Joe Biden has cemented the Democratic Party's embrace of Kamala Harris as its leader in the fight for the White House against Republican Donald Trump with a speech at the Democratic National Convention.
