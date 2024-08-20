TikToker Declares Gen X Names So Unpopular They Are ‘Nearly Obsolete’

Gen X, the generation between Boomers and Millennials, comprises people born between 1965 and 1980, meaning in 2024, they will be middle-aged.

While Gen X usually steer clear of generation culture wars, they were recently on the receiving end of a taunt after a TikTok account, Nostalgia Nut, claimed a number of Gen X names are so unpopular that they are “nearly obsolete”.

Nostalgia Nut claimed that the names Kerry, Nigel, Tracey and Beverly are so unpopular that no babies were born with those names in 2022, though they do not share a source for this data.

Gen X viewers took the list in good humour, sharing other names from their youth that they never see anymore.

“What about Lisa? I haven’t met anyone under the age of 30 named Lisa,” commented one woman, while another said, “What’s about the infamous ‘Jennifer, Michelle & Heather?’”

Check out the full list of names below:

Donna

Kerry

Nigel

Tracey

Lindsey

Gary

Cheryl

Clare

Tanya

Lorraine

Wayne

Beverly

Dawn

Stuart

Denise

Keith

Barry