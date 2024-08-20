Donald Trump Shares AI-generated Images Implying Taylor Swift Support

The former US president shared the AI-generated pictures on Truth Social with the caption, “I accept!” One image depicts Swift in an Uncle Sam-style recruitment poster asking people to vote for Trump.

Trump also shared several images of young women wearing “Swifties for Trump” T-shirts, one of which appears to be a real-life Trump supporter and Swiftie Jenna Piwowarczyk at a recent campaign rally in Wisconsin.

The images of other fans, however, do not appear to be legitimate and, according to multiple outlets, were shared by a popular conservative meme account.

The post also featured a fake headline that is clearly labelled ‘satire’, claiming Swifties are supporting Trump after one of the singer’s Vienna concerts was cancelled earlier this month over security concerns.

Swift has not endorsed either candidate in the presidential election but did endorse President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in 2020.

Trump’s post comes just days after he shared an AI-generated image depicting Kamala Harris holding a communist military rally in Chicago.