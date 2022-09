Well, come aboard Wednesday, 5 October at 7:30pm as The Real Love Boat sets sail on 10 and 10 Play.

But we never promised it was going to be smooth sailing.

Hairdresser Chelsea is set to turn heads when she joins our singles aboard The Real Love Boat.

With connections already starting to form, who will be left without a match when this Queenslander comes for their man?

Chelsea joins previously announced single parents Sally and Jay, awkward dater Sari and male model Dalton on The Real Love Boat.

The Real Love Boat. Premieres Wednesday, 5 October On 10 And 10 Play.