All Hands On Deck! Introducing Our Sexy Singles On The Real Love Boat

Strap yourself in Australia… because 21 diverse, intelligent, confident and boat-iful single men and women are about to make their mark when The Real Love Boat premieres on Wednesday, 5 October at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

It’s no surprise Queensland, the home of sun, sand and beaches, hosts the majority of our contributors. Representing the Sunshine State is Wellbeing Coach Ben, Hairdresser Chelsea, Personal Trainer Dalton, Distillery Manager Daniel, Physio Assistant Harley, Event Co-ordinator Katie, Digital Marketer Mikaila, Dental Receptionist Moana, Business Manager Naomi and Retail Assistant Sari.

Harley and his twin brother, Jesse, have signed up for The Real Love Boat for a once in a lifetime opportunity to find love. On what makes him the ultimate catch, Harley said: “I can cook and I am driven and respectful.”

Hailing from New South Wales are Carpenter Jack, Social Enterprise Manager Jay, Adventure Co-ordinator Josh, Disability Support Worker Keanu, Chef Paddy and Digital Strategist Tyler.

Self-confessed “chronically single” Tyler has never been on a date. When asked why she was single, Tyler said: “I am just a lot for people to get used to.”

Representing Victoria are Functions Manager Courtney and Carpenter Jesse.

Real Estate Agent Chris resides in Australia’s Capital Territory, while Health and Lifestyle Co-ordinator Paul, and Wedding Dress Designer Sally, are flying the flag for Western Australia.

Openly bi-sexual, Chris finds that he struggles to put himself out there as he is worried about how a potential partner will take his sexuality. On what qualities he looks for in a partner, Chris said: “Someone who shares my passion for travel and can help me best version of myself.”

The Real Love Boat will set sail aboard Princess Cruises ship, Regal Princess with love forming across the waters of Spain, Greece, France, Italy, Turkey and Montenegro.

Host Darren McMullen, Cruise Director Hannah Ferrier, Head of Entertainment Daniel Doody, and Princess Cruises’ Captain Paolo Arrigo will be onboard to guide our hopefuls on their quest to true love.

Only one couple can make it to the final port. Who will drop anchor and who will abandon ship?

One things for shore…you won’t want to miss this.

The Real Love Boat premieres Wednesday, 5 October on 10 and 10 play.