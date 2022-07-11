The Masked Singer Australia 2022: Meet The Masks

This year, The Masked Singer Australia returns with a whole new batch of celebs, which means a whole new crop of masks to fall in love with.

But the masks aren't the only new fixtures on the upcoming season, as we welcome new panellists Mel B, Chrissie Swan and Abbie Chatfield alongside Dave 'Hughesy' Hughes to the greatest guessing game.

From iconic footwear to the undead, fabulous foods and even gigantic bugs, we're so excited to see these new masks take the stage, and see if we can figure out who is hiding behind the mask!

Here are the masks for The Masked Singer Australia 2022:

Blowfly

When you hear a familiar voice behind a mask but can't recognise it, it can really bug you, and that's what Blowfly is hoping will happen when he flies onto the stage to belt out some bangers that will leave you buzzing.

Mirrorball

She's the queen of dancefloors across the world, and now Mirrorball is ready to shine her way onto the stage. And while we'll all be seeing stars as lights dance off her shiny mask, will we be able to guess the star inside?!

Popcorn

No big spectacle is ever complete without our next mask, everyone's favourite snack is done being an accompaniment, and now it's their time to be the star. We can't wait to sink our teeth into Popcorn's performances.

Rooster

Rooster is all dressed up, and he's ready to take centre stage and show the world his mighty crow. Will this Rooster be the wake-up call we all need? And are the panellists too chicken to guess the celeb behind the mask?

Snapdragon

Oh, snap, dragon! It's all about flower power for our next mask, and like their namesake, our stunning Snapdragon will need as much light as possible - spotlight, that is. We can't wait to see them bloom as they take to the stage.

Thong

We can all agree that Thong is maybe the cutest, most giant iconic shoe we've ever seen. While this adorable Thong may have already won a place in people's hearts, is there room in the shoe cupboard for The Masked Singer trophy?

Tiger

One thing's for certain, this rockin' Tiger looks grrr-eat, but we won't be able to crack a guess at who's behind the mask until we hear Tiger growl for the first time on the stage.

Zombie

She's the cutest corpse we've ever seen and it's safe to say we're dying to see Zombie take the stage. While we're obsessed with her looks, will Zombie's true identity still have us scratching our heads 28 Days Later?

With more masks to be revealed, we can't wait to see what this season has in store for us.

The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 play