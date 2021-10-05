The Masked Singer Australia

International Superstar Anastacia Wins The Masked Singer Australia 2021

International Superstar Anastacia Wins The Masked Singer Australia 2021

Performing as Vampire all season long, Anastacia was unmasked at the grand finale and crowned champion of the season.

On Tuesday night, Vampire, Dolly and Mullet took to the stage one last time to perform for the guessing panel and provide their final words reflecting on their time in the competition.

Standing before Dannii Minogue, Jackie O, Dave Hughes and Urzila Carlson, Vampire brought some of the panel to tears with her words.

“The mere fact that, in these dark times, I get to do what I love to do, I am beyond grateful. I feel blessed that I can do right here for you what I can’t do right now in my life,” she said before finally taking her mask off.

With many hints and clues teasing her identity all season, it was ultimately her voice that revealed Anastacia was behind the Vampire mask to Jackie and Dannii early on. Though the pair had moments of doubt, when it came to the finale, they were sure who was behind the mask.

"The minute you said my name I was like ah! I failed!" Anastacia joked after her mask had been taken off.

When asked about her experiences on the show, especially following a difficult time for the arts industry, Anastacia said, "The industry is completely frozen and that is just what our reality is as performers.

"We have no stages to go on, we can’t have crowds. I understand that because I want to keep people safe but I miss doing my job and I really, really miss singing so this was a really beautiful get out of jail free card."

Anastacia was joined by her fellow masks, Em Rusciano as Dolly and Axle Whitehead as Mullet.

Watch full seasons of The Masked Singer Australia on 10 play on demand

