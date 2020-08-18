All The Clues From Episode 4 Of The Masked Singer 2020

Our guessing panel have been polishing their magnifying glasses doing their research, but do you think you know who’s hiding under the remaining masks?

Here are all the clues you may have missed from Episode 4.

Bushranger

The elusive Bushranger continues to evade inspector Minogue and these new clues may have thrown the guessing panel off the mark even further. Seen selling sacks of manure next to a portrait of Victoria Beckham, Bushranger also put together a little ransom note that read, “Stand and deliver”.

Song: Lady Gaga - 'Poker Face'

Clues: For my very first performance, the Bushranger was going to steal the show. So put your money on Bushranger to win this whole dang thing, yee-haw. Like a true Bushranger, I’ve got the country in my heart. I’m very comfortable with horse power, like other women before me. But I’m never comfortable being just the one thing. It’s important to always be growing. Roses are my favourite. I was for a while part of the Kelly gang, now I’m on my own. But you’re never on your own when you have family and over the years I’ve discovered that ink stains. But right now, nothing’s getting under my skin. I’ve got my armour on and it’s time to take the competition head-on.

I am the voice behind one of the most famous sounds in Australia

Guesses: Kelly Rowland, David Beckham, Michala Banas, Nicole Kidman

Wizard

Hinting that he travelled to a colder climate for a career highlight, our Wizard dished out more magic tonight - but is he a Wiggle hiding in plain sight? Not only were his bodyguards dressed like Wiggles, but he also was seen standing next to two famous Murrays.

Song: Gotye - 'Somebody That I Used To Know'

Clues: When I sang last time, I had a magical effect on Dave. Tonight, the magic continues, and everybody will be under my spell. My magic was felt from a young age. It’s in my DNA but it wasn’t recognised by everyone. Sometimes, I forgot myself. But the power is mine. My greatest success is not in the land of my birth. I have always travelled for my growth. I have sacrificed much in my search for wisdom, nothing of value comes easy. I feel the magic in others and take their guidance, but eventually, you must go your own way. You must learn to soar. Will I soar again tonight? You be the judge.

I am considered a lucky charm by a great sporting Aussie champion.

Guesses: Murray Cook, Zac Efron, Nazeem Hussain, Will Ferrell

Sloth

The fourth celeb to be unmasked, our adorable Sloth took us to some high, high notes and 'Higher Love'. While the guessing panel didn’t guess her identity correctly, they were all in agreement that her performance was quite the highlight.

Song: Kygo & Whitney Houston - 'Higher Love'

Clues: I’m a team player and a real cleanskin. I believe we’re all in this world together and we need to work together to make it a better place. That’s my goal. Life never goes where you think it will. I had to choose between my mother and father, I went one way first but then went the other and back again. Where will I end up? Who knows? The captain might. I turned my back on my career for all the right reasons. I won’t regret the time away, but the siren’s call was too strong. I might not be unique, even in my own family but I will be the only one standing when The Masked Singer winner is announced.

The people around me believe a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down.

Guesses: Mahalia Barnes, Sharni Layton, Sia, Magda Szubanski

Revealed to be: Katie Noonan

Kitten

The guessing panel lapped up Kitten’s performance like an enormous saucer of milk even driving Jackie O to tear up. Seen standing in front of stand-up show posters, Kitten also hinted at being “tied in knots” in Vegas. Wedding bells? Or magic trick gone wrong?

Song: Wendy Matthews - 'The Day You Went Away'

Clues: When I walked out to sing, I was pumped, but I never thought I’d start a war. Come on guys, there’s enough Kitty to go around. I’m a Kitten covered in candy. I’m sweet like an angel, until I’m not. My early career was unforgettable. I guess that’s why I was on the meds. I felt cold for a long time, even when I was supposed to feel fabulous. Breaks always came when I least expected it, but I really hit the jackpot in Vegas. I don’t always know where I’m going but I like to get there fast. Always on the go, I’m yet to crash and burn. Yet! I’ve never had any problem being heard before. My voice has gone out all over Australia but for the first time, you will hear it without reacting to what’s been said. Will I be top cat of this litter? I think so.

When we won the lottery it changed our lives forever.

Guesses: Susan Boyle, Ricki-Lee Coulter, Britney Spears, Julia Morris

Cactus

She may be prickly to the touch but Cactus really knew how to end the show with a bang. Proving she’s got vocal chops, Cactus also made a few references to Santa and bullfighting, so does that make her naughty? Or nice?

Song: Icona Pop - 'I Love It'

Clues: I came on The Masked Singer to impress and then Sherlock Minogue got on the case. They aren’t anywhere near the truth. Am I prickly? I really don’t think so. But I am my own worst critic. It’s amazing what a Cactus can achieve in life. I’ve met royalty. In fact, where I come from my family almost is royalty. We’ve had many titles through history, but I trod my own path coming from the North – just like Santa who I love. No one can hold a candle to him. Climbing the ladder of success in my game is hard. I’m always afraid I’m going to fall and there’s always someone else who wants my role in the team. You just have to hold onto your dream as hard as you can. My dream right now is to win The Masked Singer.

In many ways, I have old fashioned values but at times, I’ve been modern all the way through.

Guesses: Caitlyn Jenner, Vika and Linda Bull, Jess Mauboy, Gina Riley

